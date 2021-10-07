Imagine the situation: you go to take out an installment plan and discover that there are restrictions on your name for some reason. That is, it is dirty on the market. Many people don’t even know that they have debt and that they can consult their CPF for free.

The CPF is one of the most important documents for us Brazilians, as it allows us to obtain financial credit. However, when it is negative, the consumer may find it difficult to get a loan, carry out real estate financing or even take out an installment plan.

In addition to finding out if there are debts in your name, Serasa recommends that consumers be aware of their CPF to prevent fraud from happening and someone using the data improperly.

How to consult SPC and Serasa for free

How to consult your CPF for free at SPC Brazil

On the portal, the consumer has access to his score (credit note), active debts in the SPC (if any), update of registration data, history in the positive registration and other information.

By Internet

Access the page and create access

Validate email or phone

Set access password

Download the Google Authenticator app for free from Google Play or the Apple Store

Scan the QR Code and enter the portal access code.

Via app

Download the SPC Consumer app for free from Google Play or the Apple Store

Make a registration

Set access password

Validate email or phone

In person

You must look for the CDL (Camera de Dirigentes Tentistas) or trade association closest to your home and present proof of identity and residence so that you can have your SPC consultation.

How to consult your CPF for free at Serasa

On the platform, you can check your Serasa Score 2.0.

By Internet

Access the page and click Consult Free CPF

enter your Login and password. If not, make a free registration right away.

Click on My CPF and make the query

Via app

Download the app Serasa for free on Google Play or the Apple Store

for free on Google Play or the Apple Store enter your Login and password. If not, make a free registration right away.

Click on My CPF and make the query

via letter

The letter can be handwritten or printed and must contain: your CPF and RG number with a simple copy of the two documents; the signature of the consumer with notarized signature.

Send to address: Av. Doutor Heitor José reali, 360, São Carlos (SP) – CEP: 13571-385.

In person

Because of the pandemic, the Serasa temporarily suspended the face-to-face service.

post offices

THE Serasa has an agreement with the Post Office. At agencies, you can check if there are debts or restrictions on your CPF and on that of third parties. A fee ranging from R$14 to R$21.60 is charged. More information here.

You must go to one of the agencies with your CPF and one of the original documents: RG, work permit and/or National Driver’s License (CNH).

How to consult your CPF for free at the Internal Revenue Service

In the Revenue, you can check the registration status of your CPF, issue proof and consult the information contained in your CPF, among others.

By Internet

Via app

The Internal Revenue Service also provides the page to consult tax debts and pending issues on your behalf.

What information can you discover with the query?

When consulting your CPF, you discover:

At SPC Brasil: if there are restrictions on your name at the SPC, problems in the registration status, score note, active debts and possibilities for renegotiation.

At Serasa: if there are restrictions on your name, note from score, protests at the notary’s office, lawsuits, bad checks and problems in the registration situation.

How often should I do this consultation?

For Marcelo Aragona, head of products and business at SPC Brazil, it is recommended that consumers access the application or portal once a day. “That’s because on a daily basis there may be some update on the status of his document in our database,” he said.

Serasa recommends that you keep an eye on your data frequently, to prevent any fraudster from using the data improperly.

If my name is dirty on SPC and Serasa, how can I regularize it?

Serasa says that, in the case of debts in its name, it is essential to prioritize those with the highest interest rates and find options in the market that allow them to be paid at a discount.

One of these channels is Serasa Limpa Nome, a debt renegotiation platform that offers a discount of up to 90%. According to Serasa, the deals are closed in less than three minutes. Everything can be done within the Serasa application, from consultation to payment via digital wallet.

At SPC Brasil, if you have debts, see which ones are available for renegotiation. Renegotiation can be done on the platform itself. The discount depends on the conditions offered by the companies.

Can you find the CPF by name?

For security reasons, according to Serasa, there are only two ways to consult the CPF by the person’s full name: