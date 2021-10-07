How to get WhatsApp Web online with WA Web Plus | Apps

It is possible to take the online status of WhatsApp Web with the WA Web Plus extension, available for Google Chrome. The plugin offers several possibilities for customizing the messenger, including options not available in the official version for Android and iPhone (iOS). One of the possibilities is to hide the status “online” and “typing…”, leaving the user “invisible” while using the platform. Check out below how to get WhatsApp online on your PC.
WA Web Plus: WhatsApp Web Can Hide Online Status Through Chrome Extension — Photo: Caroline Doms/TechTudo
How to get WhatsApp Web online with WA Web Plus
Step 1. Go to the WA Web Plus extension page on the Chrome Web Store and tap “Use in Chrome” to install;
WA Web Plus: Downloading extension from the Chrome Web Store is a simple procedure — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Now, tap “Add Extension” to confirm the installation;
Confirming the installation of the WA Web Plus extension in the Chrome Web Store — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. After installation, open WhatsApp Web and tap the puzzle icon located in the address bar of Google Chrome. Then, select the option “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” to open the settings allowed by the extension;
Extensions can be accessed from the Chrome puzzle icon — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Check the check “✓” in the options “Hide ‘by typing…’” and “Hide ‘online’ (Invisible mode)”. Now, to exit the setup screen, just press “Esc” on your keyboard.
WA Web Plus extension allows you to hide online status and term “typing” in WhatsApp Web — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Use the tips to install the WA Web Plus extension and get WhatsApp online on your PC.
