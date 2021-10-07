how to know who read your messages in the app?

You can find out who has read your messages in Telegram groups through the mobile version of the app.

With the global crash in WhatsApp that occurred last Monday (10/04), some people ended up migrating to telegram. The platform, in addition to being compatible with iOS and Android systems, also offers Web and Desktop options.

Compared to competitors, Telegram offers some functions that make it a more interesting option. New features are not yet available in other applications, such as the possibility of making larger groups, encrypted messages, editing messages even after they have been sent, among others.

However, there is a feature that has been available for a long time in WhatsApp, which is not present in Telegram: see who read your messages in the groups formed in the application. This feature is only accessible to small groups (but the company has not released the concrete number for this limit).

Telegram has already reported that it has no interest in keeping every single record of what users see. As a result, read receipts are only available for seven days after the message is sent. And the checking option is restricted to the mobile version (for cell phones) of the messenger.

Checking who read your messages on the Telegram

As mentioned earlier, you can find out who has read your messages in the Telegram groups through the mobile version of the app. Check out the walkthrough for test functionality and check notifications: