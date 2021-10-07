How to make beef and sausage skewers at home – 10/07/2021

Is there anything more “steak-looking” than a skewer? The tradition of meats that run around the room, balanced by waiters, began in Brazil in the mid-1960s.

The concept of eating freely and always hot cuts spread along the roadsides, became an icon of truck drivers and did not take long to conquer the world.

Were you also hooked on this passion? So the good news is that, in this “Vai Ter Churras”, Bruno Salomão proves that the skewer also gives good results in the homemade barbecue made with sirloin steak, acem kernels and sausage.

The cuts and the ember

Rump steak: skewer cuts fat from side to side forming a half moon Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The 1.5-kilogram steak is cut into three-fingered pieces. They are skewered on the simple skewer to form those pretty fat half-moons, like in the photo above.

The beef kernel, divided into two pieces of 1 kg each, is stuck on the double skewer, as well as the 2 kg of Tuscan sausage which, to maintain the structure, is first submerged in boiling water.

With the charcoal on fire, the objective is to place the meat in an intense heat. To know if it’s hot enough, the tip is to reach out and count. The idea is that the temperature is bearable only until you reach number six.

The sirloin steak and the cacem should brown in about six minutes. Then, just turn it over and let it caramelize on the other side.

Just like steakhouses

Meat chip: idea is to slice golden layer and return to fire Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

In the 1960s, meats were not of the same quality as they are today. Without the care of creation and understanding of races of today, the pieces exhibited a rigid texture.

The strategy at the time to please customers was to cut the meat into thin blades, saving extra “chews” from the public.

As the fiber size decreases, the meat is softer in the mouth”.

Sausage: go through boiling water before going to the barbecue Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

So, to make it like steakhouses, remove the skewers as soon as the outside is sealed (bright and brown) and slice just the outside with a sharp knife.

Serve the pieces to the first lucky ones and turn the skewer to carry out the same caramelization process as many times as necessary until the piece comes to an end.

potato salad personality

Textures: half mashed and half whole potato Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Bruno’s accompaniment suggestion is the American potato salad. The trick to ensuring different textures is to divide the pre-cooked potato into two portions.

The first is kneaded with milk, cream and butter. The second one only comes in at the end to stay in squares. In terms of flavor, the special touch is in charge of the celery, the egg and the pickle. In addition to pieces of cucumber, the proposal is to add the canned broth as well.

It has a lighter acidity than vinegar and lemon and offers a counterpoint to fat.”

Click on the image below and check out the complete recipe.

american potato salad

Stay switched on!

Check out a new episode every Thursday on the website of Our, on UOL Play or on YouTube de Nossa (subscribe now to receive fresh updates). And follow more content on Instagram from Our. Also watch the first two seasons and watch Bruno Salomão teach the basics to first-time barbecue chefs and many tasty recipes.