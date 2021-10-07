How to Upgrade PC to Windows 11 for Free | Operational systems

- Windows 11: eight things you need to know before installing your system
Another possibility to upgrade is to download the Windows 11 ISO file and create a bootable pen drive with the system, performing a clean installation on the computer. In the following tutorial, the TechAll explains how to upgrade Windows 10 to 11 in two ways, so you can choose the most convenient one.
How to upgrade PC to Windows 11: tutorial shows step by step to download and install system — Photo: Disclosure/Windows
Windows 11: are you going to update? Participate in the TechTudo Forum
How to update to Windows 11 through Windows Update
Step 1. To update Windows 11 through Windows Update, you must click on the Start Menu and go to “Settings”;
Windows 11: action to access system settings — Photo: Playback/Eduardo Bartkevihi
Step 2. In this step, select “Update and Security” to view available updates for the system;
Update to W11: you need to open the ‘Update and Security’ section of the PC to proceed — Photo: Reproduction/Eduardo Bartkevihi
Step 3. Click “Check for updates” and wait for the system check. For Windows 11, a reminder that the PC can run the software will be displayed on the screen as illustrated below. Wait for the update to download and restart your PC.
Update Windows 11 through Windows Update: action to check for available updates — Photo: Reproduction/Eduardo Bartkevihi
How to Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Windows Upgrade Wizard
Step 1. To update Windows 11 via Windows Upgrade Assistant, go to the download page on the official Microsoft website (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11). In the “Windows 11 Setup Wizard” section, click “Download Now”;
How to upgrade to Windows 11? Action to download installation wizard and install new version — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 2. After downloading, run the file and the installer will open. On this screen, choose the “Accept and Install” option;
How to install Windows 11? Action to accept license terms — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 3. The installation process will be done in three steps. Wait for completion;
How to upgrade to Windows 11: you have to wait for the Upgrade Assistant to download Windows 11 — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 4. When the installation is finished, the Update Wizard will recommend to restart your PC. There is also the option to restart later. If you choose the second option, the system will restart the computer when the user is idle.
Windows 11: you need to restart your computer to update Windows 10 to 11 — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Ready. Now that you know how to upgrade your PC to Windows 11, take the opportunity to upgrade and explore the new operating system from Microsoft.
See too: Windows 11: see five highlights of Microsoft’s new system
Windows 11: see five highlights of Microsoft’s new system