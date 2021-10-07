Hugo Motta’s report confirms ‘spending ceiling’ for court orders

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

The final version of the PEC dos Precatórios, which has Hugo Motta (Republicans) as rapporteur, follows the thesis previously negotiated by Luiz Fux and creates a spending ceiling for these legal debts. With this, of the BRL 89 billion planned for 2022, BRL 39.8 billion will be paid — almost R$ 50 billion will be postponed to the following year.

The space freed up in the budget will allow for the payment of R$300 in Brazil Aid.

Also according to Motta’s proposal, there will be queues of creditors. The so-called Small Value Requisition (RPV) will be paid first in 2022, debts of up to R$66 thousand, estimated at R$20 billion. Then, about R$ 18 billion in debt to the elderly and people with serious illnesses.

Those who do not qualify can still make an agreement to receive the amount at once, with a 40% discount. Another option is to receive a 15% portion in cash and the remainder divided into nine annual installments. The agreements will be regulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and will be made in specific courts for this purpose.

There will still be another queue, of people who do not have debts with the government and are not interested in making a deal. They will receive according to budget availability and will be remunerated at the Selic rate (basic interest rate of the economy).

An important part of Motta’s report also foresees other types of negotiations with the private sector, with the use of the precatory to settle the debt inscribed in the active debt, purchase of public real estate, payment of public service provision, acquisition, even if minority, of equity interest, in addition to the purchase of rights related to the anticipation of surpluses of oil sharing contracts.

The text will be presented to the special committee today.