Hulk talks about physical and psychological fatigue after a draw

After a 2-2 draw against lantern Chapecoense, forward Hulk, who didn’t play a great game, spoke of the team’s difficulties in recent matches and regretted the tie, even playing away from Atlético-MG.

– Even playing away from home, it’s a bitter draw, we wanted to add three more points. It’s hard, there are a lot of games. We came from a lot of effort, which went to Libertadores, psychologically everyone very tired and dejected after the elimination. Then Internacional, at home, with a very heavy field. And another very heavy field today, it’s difficult for us. But we have to focus, in three or four days we have another important game.

Hulk played out of Brazil his whole life and had never faced a sequence of games like the ones that are common in the country. In the last move of the match, shirt 7 had an opportunity to secure the three points, but, with his right leg and tired, he sent it out:

– Fatigue weighs a little, if I had more rested, with a better leg, I could have defined it better. But you don’t have to get attached to that, it’s to keep our focus, which is to be champion, with a lot of humility and hard work, yes, we will succeed.

Leader of Brasileirão, Atlético now returns to the field on Saturday (09), at Mineirão, against Ceará.