Human Rights Lawyer and Environmentalist Is New Prime Minister of Peru | World

After weeks of tensions with Peru’s Parliament, which was demanding the departure of several ministers, the controversial prime minister Guido Bellido submitted his resignation on Wednesday night (6) and was replaced by Mirtha Lopez, a feminist lawyer, ecologist and human rights defender. A new ministerial cabinet was then formed.

In a message to the country broadcast on television Wednesday afternoon, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced that he had accepted the prime minister’s resignation. In fact, the head of state asked Bellido to withdraw “in the name of governability”.

Mirtha Vazquez, 46, was sworn in in front of the president, during a ceremony at the government palace, rebroadcast by public television. “By God, for this country of women and men, who every day struggle to live in dignity, without discrimination and who bring about real change, yes, I swear it”, declared the new prime minister.

The president hopes to end the tensions that marked the first months of his term.

Since his nomination, Bellido has been the target of harsh criticism from deputies from different parties for his lack of preparation and, above all, for his proximity to Vladimir Cerron, founder and head of Free Peru, a radical leftist party whose support allowed the professor and former union member be elected president.

But the prime minister was criticized above all for controversial and provocative statements, most often on social media, in which he contradicted the president.

The president of the Congress, Maria Carmen Alva, used a social network to congratulate the president for the decision, and assured that “the Congress is open to dialogue and governability”.