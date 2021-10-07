Hurricane Sam, the longest lasting of the 2021 Atlantic season

Photo: NASA

Hurricane Sam has been over the Atlantic Ocean since September 24th. This Tuesday (5th), it was still a category 1 hurricane, on the Saffir-Simpson scale, sustaining winds of 130 km/h and operating off the coast of Canada. Sam is the most intense and long-lasting hurricane of the 2021 hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean.

It has been operating for 12 days as a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and is the 12th hurricane, since 1966, with the longest duration in this region, according to satellite data. In addition, it is the longest lasting since Hurricane Maria in 2017, which lasted 12 days as a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, between September 17 and 28, 2017. (Sources: Colorado State University and NOAA).

Sam has already achieved winds of 241 km/h

Sam formed in the Atlantic Ocean on September 23 as a tropical depression, but did not become a Category 1 hurricane until September 24th. However, its greatest intensity was between the 26th of September and the 1st of October 2021, when the wind speed reached 241.4km/h and was classified as category 4, on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Source: Tropical Storm Risk (TSR)

Sam’s trajectory

Sam is heading to Iceland and as a tropical storm will cause a blizzard starting on October 6th over the country. Furthermore, between this Tuesday (5th) and the weekend, it will induce rain over the United Kingdom and Ireland. Rain will be in the form of thunderstorms, with accumulations of over 100mm in the north and north west of the UK and northern Ireland.

Source: NOAA

Cyclone Accumulated Energy (ACE)

According to Colorado State University, Sam has an Accumulated Cyclonic Energy (ACE) of 53.8 ACE.

This is 6th place for ACE for a single Atlantic storm on the satellite since 1966. It even surpassed Hurricanes Allen (1980) and Matthew (2016).

What is the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) in Hurricanes?

Cyclone Accumulated Energy (ACE) data is a metric used to express the energy used by a tropical cyclone during its lifetime. The calculation analyzes the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone every six hours and multiplies them by itself to generate the values. The sum total of these values ​​is calculated to get the total for a storm and can be divided by 10,000 to make them more manageable or added to other totals to calculate the total for a given group of storms.

The calculation was originally created by William Gray and his associates at Colorado State University as the Hurricane Destruction Potential index, which considered the maximum sustained winds of each hurricane above 120 km/h and multiplied itself every six hours.

This index was later adjusted by NOAA in 2000 to include all tropical cyclones with winds above 65km/h and renamed to Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE).

In the Atlantic Ocean, NOAA uses the ACE index to classify hurricane seasons into four categories: