‘I love Pilar’ · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will decide to end his engagement to Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) next week in Nos Tempos do Imperador. When he sees Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) between life and death in her hospital bed, he will seek out the princess of Little Africa from the Globo telenovela and snap: “I love Pilar, Zayla. I will love forever.”

The sequence is scheduled to be shown at the end of the chapter next Wednesday (13) in Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson’s serial. In the previous scenes, Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) was shot by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra).

Stolen by young blacks nicknamed warriors, he will chase them and shoot without fear of hitting an innocent person, as is the case with the country’s first doctor.

Samuel will find her injured and help her. At the hospital, Zayla will show up and throw a fit with her fiance, who will throw her out. Afterwards, she will appear at his home repentant. “I lost my mind,” will argue the seamstress. “I was really going to look for you. Also to apologize. For everything. What happened made everything very clear to me”, the engineer will begin to speak.

She will take a step back. Straightforward, Samuel will say he loves his ex-fiancée. “Why are you telling me this?” the young woman will ask. “Because I want to break up with you, Zayla,” the math teacher will reply on the tin.

Globo will leave this hook to show the continuation of the scene in the following chapter, on Thursday (14). The couple’s breakup dialogue will show Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) without the slightest shame of begging her fiance not to abandon her.

The actress Gabriela Medvedovski as Pilar

“Samuel… I love you! We’re getting married… You can’t…”, the angry woman will kick. “It will be better for all of us. More honest. You don’t deserve a man who doesn’t love you,” the engineer will explain. “It’s Pilar, isn’t it? Did you guys get back together?”, you’ll want to know the character of Heslaine Vieira. He will reply:

Not. I mean, yeah. But… She still hasn’t woken up. It’s me, Zayla. It’s my decision. Glad I’m facing the truth now, while there’s still time. One day it was going to happen. What happened to Pilar only…

Zayla won’t let him finish the sentence. She will cry and beg him not to. “Don’t leave me. What do you want me to do? Tell me. Do you want me to change? I’ll change. Anything… What can I do to change your mind?”, the girl will ask.

She will grab him, but will be gently pushed away by Samuel. “You are a beautiful, intelligent woman, but… I love Pilar. And nothing will change that”, will conclude the good guy.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

