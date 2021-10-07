‘I survived this macabre plot’: who is the Prevent Senior patient who testifies to the CPI | São Paulo

He says he is going to detail, in front of parliamentarians, what happened while he was hospitalized in a Prevent Senior unit.

“I am a survivor of this macabre plot. This is a horrible thing,” says Tadeu to BBC News Brasil.

He was called to be heard as a witness at the commission, which started to investigate the health operator after complaints from doctors who worked at the company during the pandemic.

A dossier made by 15 doctors accuses the company of pressuring health professionals to prescribe drugs without proven efficacy against Covid-19, hide deaths from the disease and use their hospitals as “laboratories” for studies with drugs that have been proven to be ineffective against the disease (read more here). Prevent Senior denies the charges.

Thaddeus claims to have been one of Prevent Senior’s victims. He says that he was even treated with flutamide, a drug used to treat prostate cancer and that has no efficacy against Covid-19, and says they wanted to refer him to palliative care for terminally ill patients while he was with ability to recover.

“The aspect of it all is financial, not medical or even less humanitarian,” says the lawyer.

What does Prevent Senior say

Regarding Tadeu’s case, Prevent Senior states, in a note to BBC News Brasil, that it cannot comment specifically on the service provided to him “for legal reasons”. However, he says that “all medical procedures were and continue to be treated with the patient or family”. The company argues that “the patient was never subjected to any treatment to avoid costs”.

Since the charges against the operator came to light, Prevent Senior has denied that it has committed any irregularities in care during the pandemic. Those responsible for Prevent claim that the dossier made by doctors against the health care provider is the result of stolen and manipulated data.

In a statement at the end of September, the company said the accusations were “systematic and untrue” and said it had asked that the case be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The first symptoms of Thaddeus’ Covid-19 appeared last December 24, he said.

The next day, he made a teleconsultation with Prevent Senior, a plan he has been a client for about eight years.

“This teleconsultation lasted about 10 minutes. I said what I had and the doctor said she would send me a preventive protocol. And then I received the ‘covid kit’ by a motorcycle courier”, says the lawyer.

In this “covid kit”, according to him, there were drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, with no proven efficacy against the disease, in addition to vitamins and proteins.

“I was prescribed these medications even without a precise diagnosis. I took the exam and had a positive result for Covid-19 when I was already taking these medications”, says Tadeu.

He says he has not seen positive results with the use of the “covid kit” medications. “I was just getting worse,” he says.

On December 30, the fifth day he was taking the medicines, he went to a hospital in the Sancta Maggiore chain, belonging to Prevent Senior, in São Paulo (SP).

Thaddeus underwent tests that showed that, in addition to the disease caused by the coronavirus, he had a bacterial pneumonia associated with Covid-19.

The lawyer was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was soon intubated.

“When I arrived at the hospital, I already had about 50% of my lung capacity compromised, according to the doctor”, she says.

“Some doctors later told me that if I had been hospitalized from the beginning, if at the first teleconsultation they had told me to go to an emergency room and check for pneumonia, maybe I could even be treated with antibiotics at home,” says the lawyer.

He claims that he was subjected to experimental treatment, without his family’s permission, with flutamide while he was in the ICU.

According to doctors who worked at Prevent Senior, the use of this drug against Covid-19 was charged by doctors in the direction of the operator.

The dossier prepared by the doctors who worked at the operator says that treatments through flutamide, ozone therapy, inhaled heparin and the “covid kit” were experiments in which patients with Covid-19 would have been used as “human guinea pigs”, even without consenting with this practice.

The accusation of drug misuse without scientific evidence against Covid-19 in Prevent Senior is part of one of the investigations of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP), which created a task force to investigate the reports against the operator of health.

Since the case came to light, Prevent Senior has denied the charges. The company claims that “it gives physicians the prerogative to adopt the procedures they deem necessary, with all safety and efficiency and always in accordance with legal frameworks, notably following the guidelines of the Federal Council of Medicine”.

Tadeu’s family members detail that on January 28, when he had been in the ICU for almost a month, a doctor called them and informed them that the patient had improved.

But on January 30, according to the lawyer’s family, a doctor said the patient was in a very serious condition and showing no improvement. As a result, he would start receiving palliative care to “provide more comfort and dignity” and said that “the death would happen in a few days”.

This would imply, according to Tadeu’s relatives, leaving him sedated, with the devices turned off and without the possibility of resuscitation in case of cardiac arrest.

“My daughter didn’t agree. She didn’t really know what palliative care was, but when they said the death would happen in a few days, she lit a red light and didn’t accept it. She asked to talk to my other two children, but at that moment I wouldn’t accept it”, says Tadeu.

The lawyer’s children say permission for palliative care was placed on the chart without their consent.

Still on the afternoon of the 30th, Tadeu’s family held a meeting with Prevent Senior doctors.

At that time, according to relatives, the children stressed that they would not authorize palliative treatment and said they would seek justice if the patient did not remain in the ICU.

During the meeting, according to Tadeu’s family, the doctors agreed not to undergo palliative treatment and the patient remained in the ICU.

On the same date, his family hired a private doctor to supervise the procedures performed by Prevent Senior.

“They did it as a security measure, after all”, justifies Tadeu.

This doctor, according to the lawyer, pointed out that there was no reason to justify the patient being placed in palliative treatment.

Tadeu says he was hospitalized at Prevent Senior’s hospital for four months – about two months in the ICU and the others in a clinic for recovery from the disease’s sequelae.

“I had physiotherapy because I couldn’t walk and, little by little, I was recovering”, he says.

He spent another 90 days in treatment at home. Today, he says he considers himself recovered and that life has returned to normal.

“I had recent exams and I don’t have sequelae in the lungs. At the time of Covid, I did more than 10 hemodialysis, but now I don’t have any more sequelae in the kidneys. Now I can walk, do a treadmill, drive and work”, he says.

Tadeu will be heard by Covid-19’s CPI as a Prevent Senior client. He says that he arrived at the commission after telling senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), a member of the CPI, what he experienced with the operator.

“At first, I didn’t know if I could talk about my case at the CPI. But when Senator Otto Alencar spoke about palliative care in relation to Prevent Senior, I felt like it and said it was time. My daughter wrote about my story for him, one of his advisors answered me and we started talking,” she says. “I made myself available to talk about my case”, completes the lawyer.

The testimony in the CPI in the Senate is scheduled for 10:00 am this Thursday.

Tadeu believes that this is just one of the steps he will take to assign responsibility to Prevent Senior.

The lawyer says that he denounced the case to the MP-SP and forwarded the documents of his hospitalization to the task force of the Public Ministry that investigates suspicions about Prevent Senior. He has not yet received an official response from the agency.

In addition to the CPI in the Senate and the MP-SP, the health operator is also the target of investigations by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) – which regulates the health insurance sector – and the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp).

Tadeu hopes that the polls show whether other people were also victims of situations similar to his.

“I think a lot of people may have died needlessly. And the worst thing, they died with their family thinking they were doing the right thing, because they call saying that they will give a more peaceful death and dignity with palliative treatments. They kill you because they want to save money”, it says.

“The feeling that gave me, when I recovered and found out what happened, was that they were going to kill me because I was losing money. They saw me as a problem for the plan,” he says.

He says that he entered the Prevent Senior portal, after recovering, and discovered the very high number of exams he was submitted to while he was hospitalized.

“That aside from procedures such as intubation and hemodialysis. Look at the harm that is a patient staying at least 30 days in the ICU. So, here comes my conclusion: the patient in this pandemic was seen as a high-risk variable for the plan. palliative care was a total lack of ethics,” says Tadeu.