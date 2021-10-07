‘I survived this macabre plot’: who is the Prevent Senior patient who testifies to the CPI

by

  • Vinícius Lemos – @oviniciuslemos
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Thaddeus Frederico de Andrade

Credit, Personal archive

Photo caption,

Tadeu Frederico de Andrade will testify at the CPI after reporting that they wanted to refer him to receive palliative care

This Thursday morning (10/07), the 65-year-old lawyer, Tadeu Frederico de Andrade, will testify at the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI). He says he is going to detail, in front of parliamentarians, what happened while he was hospitalized in a Prevent Senior unit.

“I am a survivor of this macabre plot. This is a horrible thing,” says Tadeu to BBC News Brasil.

He was called to be heard as a witness at the commission, which started to investigate the health operator after complaints from doctors who worked at the company during the pandemic.

A dossier made by 15 doctors accuses the company of pressuring health professionals to prescribe drugs without proven efficacy against Covid-19, hide deaths from the disease and use their hospitals as “laboratories” for studies with drugs that have been proven to be ineffective against the disease (read more here). Prevent Senior denies the charges.