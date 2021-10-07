”I want to see everyone by eye”

Kebbler Toledo will present the Marriage to the Blind, the new Netflix reality show, alongside his wife, Camila Queiroz

This Wednesday, 6, Klebber Todelo (35) decided to use their social networks to celebrate the debut of their newest project, the reality show blind marriage who will command beside his wife, beside his wife, Camila Queiroz (28).

For this, the actor published a click where he appears in the show’s scenario, glued to his beloved, while the two wore elegant looks.

In the caption, he spoke fondly of this new moment in his career: “It’s today! Is love really blind? Let’s find out… I want to see everyone keeping an eye on the Blind Wedding Brazil! The first episodes are already available on Netflix and I’m very happy!”

“Our reality show has romance, has skin-deep feelings and, of course, there’s us! Camila and I present this amazing Brazilian reality show

Let’s go marathon? It’s much more Brazil on the Screen! And I want to know everything you guys are finding”, he finished.

Quickly, the artist’s followers started to comment on the post: “Beautiful! Kick it off!“, wrote one. “Too beautiful!” said another. “What anxiety I was“, spoke a third.

Check out the celebration Klebber Toledo held after the debut of Marriage Blindly on Netflix:





