Ibovespa reacts and closes in the blue with improvement in NY and recovery of Vale

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed with a slight increase this Wednesday, far from the lows of the session, supported mainly by the reaction of Wall Street and in the recovery of the shares of the Valley (VALLEY3), although discomfort remains with the more challenging external scenario and persistent local risks.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 0.09%, to 110,559.57 points, after reaching 108,179.76 points at the worst moment of the day (-2.06%). The trading volume in the trading session totaled 35.65 billion reais.

According to the manager of Galapagos Capital Ubirajara Silva, the market had a very volatile session, pressured in the first stage by concerns about inflation abroad and a fall of more than 1% in the S&P 500, but reversing the movement with the improvement in NY after news about the fiscal ceiling discussions in the US.

In New York, the S&P 500 closed up 0.41%, with financial agents cheering on a deal between Democrats and Republicans in Congress to avoid a US government debt default.

Silva also drew attention to a Financial Times report that the US is considering using the country’s emergency oil supply to cool gasoline prices, which have reached seven-year highs with increased demand as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The news combined with the release of rising US oil inventories helped to bring down the price of the commodity, with Brent closing at a low of 1.79%. A easing in prices takes some of the inflationary pressure off oil and tends to be positive for the stock market.

In Brazil, concerns remain about the fiscal scenario, as well as concerns about inflation, economic recovery and political uncertainties, among other factors. Financial agents have not seen relevant triggers that could change this scenario in the short term.

Even so, there was relief in the country’s future interest rate curve, which ended up benefiting the São Paulo stock exchange.

According to technical analysis by Itaú BBA, however, the Ibovespa remains under pressure and cannot lose the level of 107,300 points. If this happens, it will pave the way for one more push in the downward movement. “The time is for caution and to place stops,” he stated in the report to clients.

Data from B3, in turn, still show a positive external balance in the Bovespa segment in the first two trading sessions of October of 1.4 billion reais, after outflows surpassed inflows by 4.8 billion reais in September. In the year, the balance is positive at 43.7 billion reais.

Highlights

Valley (VALLEY3) closed up 2.82%, reacting after two consecutive falls, after accumulating negative monthly performances in July, August and September.

The sector, however, did not follow the positive movement in the session, with emphasis on Gerdau (GGBR4), which fell by 2%.

Usiminas (USIM5) dropped 0.94%, against the backdrop of a downward revision of production projections by the Brazilian automotive industry.

course (RAIL3) rose 7.24%, after the concession operator disclosed guidance for volumes and investments related to the road-rail terminal from Rondonópolis to Cuiabá and to Lucas do Rio Verde.

Also on the eve, the Senate approved the new legal framework for railways, which aims to increase private investment in the sector.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) advanced 5.70%, in a session of strong recovery of the e-commerce sector on the Ibovespa, with American (AMER3) jumping 7.31% and VIA (VIIA3) appreciating 3.44%. In the year, these papers still account for respective losses of 42%, 56.7% and 49.75%.

Petrobras (PETR4) and Petrobras (PETR3) retreated 2.65% and 2.44%, respectively, in the wake of the fall in oil prices abroad.

The oil company’s shares came from three consecutive highs, with the PNs accumulating in the period high of 8% and the ONs accounting for an increase of 6% – in the same period, the Ibovespa had a negative variation of almost 0.5%.

Meluze (CASH3) fell 2.85%, after an operational preview of the third quarter that showed a drop in opening accounts per business day compared to the previous three months.

At the worst moment, shares retreated 7.66%.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) advanced 0.32% and 0.76%, respectively, abandoning the losses recorded earlier and following the improvement in the market.

Interbank (BDID11), however, did not follow the sector and fell 3.1%.