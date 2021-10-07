Ibovespa trades between gains and losses despite good mood abroad; dollar advances

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa started this Thursday’s session with moderate gains, following a moment of relief in international markets, but reduced gains in the first hour of trading, with strong fluctuations. Outside, investors are taking advantage of the agenda of few indicators to pass on positive news from the day before, such as a possible agreement in the United States Congress to increase the public spending ceiling until the end of the year. The prices of raw materials in the energy segment are also falling abroad.

US jobless claims reached 326,000 in the week ended October 2nd. The number came in better than forecast by analysts, who predicted 348,000 orders. The market is now preparing for the data that is considered the most important of the week and will come out tomorrow: the payroll, which shows the creation of job vacancies in the United States and the unemployment rate in the country. Expectations are positive and were reinforced by the news that the country’s private sector created 568,000 jobs in September, above analysts’ forecasts.

Yesterday the markets reversed signal in the last hours of trading, with a possible temporary resolution to the fiscal problem in the United States. Republicans beckon Democrats to the possibility of an agreement to lift the public spending ceiling by the end of the year, as the US Treasury signals the risk of default if the budget limit is maintained. News on this subject should impact the markets throughout the session.

At 10:55 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded in a slight increase of 0.17% to 110,750 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in October 2021 advanced 0.02%% to 110,740.

The commercial dollar rises again and advances 0.63% to R$5.520 on purchase and R$5.521 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in November 2021 advances 0.44% to R$5.542.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 advances two basis points at 7.25%; DI for January 2023 rises four basis points to 9.13%; DI for January 2025 goes up six basis points to 10.18%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded a positive variation of seven basis points at 10.59%.

Yesterday, DI interest rates plummeted after bad data from the Brazilian economy: industrial production and retail sales came in below projections, showing retracted activity, while inflation remains high. Yesterday, analysts commented that, given this scenario, the Central Bank could adopt a less rigid policy in relation to interest rates going forward.

XP, however, thinks the indicators are not enough to reverse the Selic bullish trend. “Even with worse local data reflecting on GDP estimates, they are still not enough to alleviate bets on the Selic rate, given the still delicate fiscal scenario”, points out a report released this morning.

The rapporteur of the PEC of precatório, Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), this morning presented his opinion on the matter in a special committee in the Chamber. The Federal Attorney General (AGU) also informed the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that President Jair Bolsonaro is interested in testifying in person in the inquiry investigating whether he interfered in the work of the Federal Police. The gesture is seen as an improvement in the scene of friction between the three powers.

In New York, futures indices opened higher and with solid gains. At 10:58 am (Eastern time), the Dow Jones futures advanced 1.31%; the S&P 500 futures rose 1.24% and the Nasdaq futures rose 1.32%.

The prices of raw materials in the energy sector on the international market give a truce and retreat again this Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was considering expanding the shipment of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine. The United States is also studying the release of strategic oil reserves to curb the escalating price of fuel.

Brent barrel for December 2021 was down 0.54% to $80.64, while WTI for November 2021 was down 0.83% to $76.79.

In Europe, stock markets are recovering from yesterday’s fall. Because they closed earlier, the indices did not follow the turnaround in New York, after signaling an agreement in the US Congress on a spending ceiling.

At 10 am (GMT), the Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 1.37%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) had a positive variation of 1.19% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) operated in an increase of 1.4%.

Asian stock markets also closed sharply higher, with emphasis on the Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, which advanced 3.07%, boosted by the shares of technology giants. In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 1.76%; in Japan, the Nikkei rose 0.54%. In mainland China, exchanges remained closed on Thursday due to holidays.

corporate radar

PetroRio (PRIO3)

According to information from Reuters, Petrobras has chosen the consortium of PetroRio e Cobra, a subsidiary of the French company Vinci, as the bidder for the Albacora offshore oil field.

In a note to the market on Thursday, PetroRio informed that, so far, the consortium has not received formal notification from Petrobras on the matter.

Inter Bank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter announced this Thursday that the studies for the corporate reorganization of the digital bank were completed and approved by its board of directors, which, among other changes, will result in the listing of its shares in the United States.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

The financial arm of the Rede D’Or hospital group opened the repurchase of up to US$ 135 million in bonds, as published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The offer will be open until November 3rd.

Root (ROOT4)

Raízen announced the acquisition of power generation assets from Grupo Gera, which works with distributed generation projects in Brazil, in a move to expand the portfolio in renewables.

The agreement, which was closed for around R$ 318 million, also includes the creation of a joint venture between Raízen and Gera in the area of ​​development of new energy assets and also in solutions and innovations. With the acquisition, the sugar and ethanol giant incorporates 350 MW of distributed generation to its 1.3 GW capacity, which today is predominantly from sugarcane biomass energy cogeneration.

Hail (SLED3;SLED4)

Saraiva informed that it received an official letter from B3 asking it to take “appropriate measures” in order to return the share to a value above R$1. The Exchange determines that no share can pass more than 30 consecutive trading sessions quoted in cents.

