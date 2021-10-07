Ibovespa zeroes losses and closes slightly higher with possible agreement in the US; future interest falls

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa eased losses throughout the afternoon and closed slightly higher, managing to remain at the level of 110 thousand points. Markets, which had been at a low since the opening, zeroed in losses after Republicans signaled willingness to close a deal with Democrats and temporarily suspend the US debt ceiling. The US Treasury has said that this agreement needs to be sewn in the coming days, otherwise there is a risk of default (default).

The top US Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell, said on Wednesday that his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling through December, a measure that would prevent the historic default, with a heavy economic impact.

Even though it is an advance for the fiscal problem in the United States, the possible agreement in Congress is already, in a way, expected by investors, so it was not enough to boost the markets more robustly. “When you take a risk that is on the radar, it generates a positive flow. But the scenario is very complicated”, says Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital.

Earlier, yields on US Treasuries rose again, reflecting expectations of rising inflation in the country’s economy. Investors believe that the Central Bank of the United States (Federal Reserve) will withdraw stimuli (tapering) and raise interest rates ahead of schedule, to contain the price hike. Even the creation of 568,000 jobs in the American private sector, announced today, did not change that perspective.

The Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.09% to 110,559 points. Trading volume on the day was R$ 35.5 billion.

Ironically, the index was driven by retail stocks, which were among the top rallies in the last few hours of trading. Precisely on the day that the segment sales indicator in Brazil came much worse than expected: retreated 3.1% in August compared to July. The expectation was for an increase of 0.7%.

For Aragão, from 051 Capital, the turnaround may be related to the perception that the Brazilian Central Bank will take the data into account in the next decisions on interest rates and could interrupt the monetary tightening cycle sooner.

“There was the idea that the economy was moving, but with low industrial production and now also retail, you can see that the business is at a standstill and the GDP must be repriced. If interest rates rise too much, the situation tends to get worse,” he says.

The futures interest market reflected this possibility, with DI contracts, mainly the longer ones, registering a sharp drop. The DI for January 2023 retreated 20 basis points, to 9.06%; contracts for January 2025 fell 19 basis points to 10.10%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a negative change of 18 basis points, at 10.50%.

The dollar, which was quoted at R$5.53 on the day, practically zeroed its gains. In commercial terms, the US currency closed Wednesday with a slight increase of 0.02% to R$5.486, in buying and selling. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 trades with a slight increase of 0.1% on the after market, at R$ 5,506.

In the United States, the main stock market indices closed with moderate gains. The Dow Jones rose 0.3% to 34,416 points; the S&P 500 advanced 0.41%, to 4,363 points and the Nasdaq index ended the day with a positive variation of 0.47%, to 14,501.

While the mood swing has given Brazil’s stock market a break, analysts point out that there is more negative pressure ahead. “The data still confirms a scenario of insecurity, from the perspective of the companies, it is a moment of caution. Even though there are opportunities in some sectors, we must continue with the volatile stock market”, says Isabel Lemos, Fator’s stock manager.

Political noises also continue. “Since August, Congress has been discussing court orders and tax reform. The agenda hasn’t changed for three months and the problems remain unsolved,” says Flávio Aragão.

Today, the Chamber approved by majority the summoning of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, for him to explain about possible companies abroad (offshore). Gudes’ business outside Brazil was revealed in a series of investigative reports called Pandora Papers, published earlier this week. The journalists found that the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, also had investments in offshore.

In the global scenario, even though oil prices have retreated today on the international market, the raw material remains at values ​​considered high and which contribute to the escalation of inflation in the world. Brent barrel for December 2021 has retreated more than 2% today but remains above $80. WTI for November 2021 closed the day at $77, also down more than 2%.

In Europe, authorities are coming together to resolve the natural gas supply crisis, with the imminent arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere. European stock exchanges, which close earlier, did not follow the market recovery in the afternoon and all closed in the red.

The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, dropped 1.03%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) closed with a negative variation of 1.15% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) ended Wednesday at a low of 1.46%.

