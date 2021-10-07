“If it were a joint stock company, it would be a reason for bankruptcy,” says Barcelona CEO on club crisis | sport business

The financial crisis continues in Barcelona, ​​and the picture became a little clearer this Wednesday, with the presentation of the results of a diligence carried out in recent months by the club’s new management.

The responsibility for presenting numbers, justifications and plans fell to Ferran Reverter, CEO of the association, the highest position in the structure. He is the main professional of Joan Laporta, elected president in March.

Among other worrying statements, the executive said in his presentation on Wednesday that, if it were a company, Barcelona would have already entered a process of dissolution – which usually leads to bankruptcy.

1 of 3 Ferran Reverter, Barcelona CEO — Photo: Reuters Ferran Reverter, CEO of Barcelona — Photo: Reuters

– Many think that the diligence took a long time. The reason is that the documentation has been very difficult to find. In recent years, in 90 days all documents were deleted. In addition, the club’s notebooks were not used, but personal ones. When they e-mailed, they sent personal e-mails,” Revert said.

The presentation made by the executive, also available on the club’s website, shows the situation that Laporta found upon arriving at Barcelona, ​​in March. And it indicates what the practical consequences are in everyday life.

The cash flow is zero, which means that there is not enough money in the cash to pay all expenses. This makes it difficult even to keep the salaries of players and employees up to date.

Debts today total US$ 1.35 billion, which creates an “urgent need” for refinancing. In other words, Barcelona will need to find new money (in new revenue lines or loans) to replace urgent debt with longer-term debt.

2 of 3 Table presented by Barcelona to detail the financial crisis — Photo: Disclosure Table presented by Barcelona to detail the financial crisis — Photo: Disclosure

– We found negative equity. If it were a corporation, it would be bankrupt. We found a negative operating cash flow, so we had difficulty paying salaries. The debt and our future commitments were 1.35 billion euros, so we have to do an urgent refinancing – said Reverter.

“Negative equity” is a term the market uses to designate companies that have more debt than they can handle. Technically, equity is the difference between assets (goods and cash receivable) and liabilities (obligations and debts).

Barcelona is a non-profit civil association – one of the few remaining in Spanish football – so it is not subject to a dissolution process. In any case, indicators such as negative equity suggest a technical state of bankruptcy.

In addition to the financial part, the executive said that the club’s facilities are deteriorated. Reverter said the Camp Nou could not be opened at the end of last season because there were more than 900 structural problems at the stadium, among them 124 considered serious and urgent.

3 of 3 Table presented by Barcelona to detail the financial crisis — Photo: Disclosure Table presented by Barcelona to detail the financial crisis — Photo: Disclosure

The internal investigation to determine the size of the crisis is not yet over. Reverter said the board found evidence of corruption. There is an ongoing audit, whose responsibility it is to find evidence, which is expected to close in the coming weeks.

There are signs of trouble in three areas, according to the CEO: