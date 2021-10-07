Important feature will be released by WhatsApp app in new update for Android and iOS phones – Metro World News Brasil

After launching the feature that lets you listen to voice messages at different playback speeds, WhatsApp refocuses on new features for voice messages.

As detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo, the app will feature a new voice message player, which allows you to listen to audios in any area of ​​the app.

The new voice message player lets you listen to voice messages when the user leaves the chat.

ALSO CHECK:

The new feature is fixed at the top of the app, always visible when you open any section and you can pause and dismiss the voice message at any time.

This feature is very useful when the user receives a long voice message. In this case, you can continue sending messages to other contacts while listening to the voice message.

WhatsApp is working on a global voice message player! The global voice message player allows listening to voice messages in any section of the app.

This feature will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. https://t.co/zCpnZ7ncvp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 3, 2021

Important feature will be released by WhatsApp app in new update for Android and iOS phones

This feature was detected during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but the platform is also planning to introduce the same feature for Android.

Also according to the information, the feature will be available in a future WhatsApp beta update for Android and iOS. Check out: