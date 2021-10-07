In a delicate moment, Carille patched Santos up for a classic against SPFC – 10/07/2021

Improvisations, last minute signings, exchanges for technical or medical reasons and athletes recovered from injury. These are some of the marks of Santos for the match against São Paulo, today (7), at 18:30, in Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic takes place at Alvinegro’s most delicate moment this season.

With a lot of work in a team that borders the relegation zone, coach Fábio Carille opted to mend some positions. And some of the solutions found were unorthodox. In midfield, for example, he gave the spot as a guard to Vinícius Zanocelo, a 20-year-old young man recently hired by the railway company. Until then, he has only started once.

Carille’s puzzle worked with some improvisation. Zanocelo himself is a defensive midfielder, but, when he takes the place of Jean Mota, he will have the function of leaning on the attack in the classic of this farm. Other athletes who are out of position of origin are forward Marcos Guilherme, who will act as the right wing, and defensive midfielder Vinícius Balieiro, acting on the right side of the defense.

To get an idea of ​​the patch used by Carille to play Santos, only four players for the game at Morumbi entered as starters to face San Lorenzo, in Argentina, in a knockout of the pre-Libertadores, in early April. At the time, the team led by Ariel Holan was in their first big confrontation of 2021.

Balieiro played in his original position, while goalkeeper João Paulo, left-back Felipe Jonatan and forward Marinho complete the list of those who were part of Peixe’s first “decision”. From that team in April, Luan Peres, Alison, Soteldo and Kaio Jorge have already left the club. The centre-forward, who refused to renew his contract and moved to Juventus-ITA, causing the fans’ anger, did not play at the beginning of the season because of a muscle injury.

The other news from the team this Thursday appeared in the cast of Peixe throughout the season. Camacho arrived in April from Corinthians at the request of then coach Fernando Diniz. Defender Wagner Leonardo, who was on loan at Náutico, returned to Vila Belmiro because of the shortage of clubs. Léo Baptistão and Emiliano Velázquez came from abroad and are still beginning their career at Santos, while Carlos Sánchez did not act in the first few months as he was recovering from knee surgery.

Even the team idealized by Fernando Diniz, who left the command of Peixe about a month ago, has already suffered with the current patches. Of the team that played the entire first round of the Brasileirão, defenders Luiz Felipe and Kaiky and midfielder Madson (injured) and midfielders Jean Mota and Gabriel Pirani (technical issues) will not be on the field at the beginning of the derby.

All these problems, however, need to be left behind for Santos to seek recovery at an unfavorable moment and with a complicated agenda. After facing São Paulo, Peixe will have a direct confrontation with Grêmio, on Sunday (9), in Vila Belmiro, in the dispute against the relegation zone. In addition, Alvinegro hasn’t won for ten matches, eight of them for the Brazilian.

The recent performances of Peixe also do not bring animation. Since Carille took charge, the team has lost twice and drawn twice without scoring a goal. In his last commitment, he was defeated 3-0 by Juventude, in Caxias do Sul (RS).

End of Chat in the air

At the End of Chat after the classic from São Paulo, Gabriela Brino and Maurício Barros talk about Alvinegro’s performance. O End of Chat can be seen on UOL’s Home, on Meu Time Agora in Santos, on the team’s page on UOL Esporte, on UOL Channel, on the UOL Scoreboard app and on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.

DATASHEET:

SAO PAUL x SANTOS

Competition: 24th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 10/07/2021 (Thursday)

Schedule: 6:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Rigoni, Luan (Liziero), Nestor, Sara and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Hernán Crespo.

SAINTS: John Paul; Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille