In a four-goal duel at Arena Condá, Atlético-MG stumbles and gets a draw with the lantern Chapecoense

In a game of four goals, Chapecoense and Atlético-MG tied 2-2 this Wednesday, October 6, at Arena Condá, in Chapecó, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Dylan Borrero and Sasha for Galo, with Mike and Geuvânio noting the goals of the team from Santa Catarina.

Galo, now with 50 points, had a lot of difficulties facing the lantern of the championship, who now reached 12 points. The Minas Gerais team can see its advantage over Palmeiras and Flamengo, the main competitors for the title, diminish. Chape still doesn’t know what it’s like to win at home in this Brasileirão.

Rooster did not have a good performance and drew (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG)

Chape got an extra “tank” of energy to face the alvinegro leader, who also didn’t make a great game, needing the bench to improve the game and avoid a defeat, as he came to suffer the upset.

He had goals, but the aim was bad in Chape e Galo



If the ball went into the “little box”, it is assumed that both teams did very well in attack. More or less. Although Galo and Chape scored, with Dylan Borrero and Geuvânio, after analysis by the VAR, correctly reviewing a move in which the ball went over the line and the referee didn’t see, the two teams kicked only three times in the first half on goal.

Nacho bad, athletic less dangerous

The Argentinian midfielder was not doing well, unable to execute plays that he makes with ease. Without its dynamics, the team did not engage in good attacks and lost space in the midfield.

Rooster takes the turn and “helps” Chape’s strategy

The night was not good for the alvinegro. In a penalty committed by Nathan Silva, well marked by refereeing, Mike charged and turned the score at Arena Condá. Thus, the team from Santa Catarina closed even more, as the initial goal was not to lose to the leader. Chape was at its “limit” to hold Atlético.

A large, skilled cast is for that: helping out with tough times

Galo’s equalizer, scored by Sasha, showed that even on a bad day, whoever comes from the bench can make a difference. And that’s how it happened, with alvinegro avoiding an unexpected defeat for the competition’s lantern.

Difficulty against the flashlight is not a surprise, but the Rooster has to be careful

Facing the worst team in the competition at times can be dangerous, as in the desperation of avoiding relegation, Chape showed extra energy, leaving the game locked. However, the championship leader will have to understand the “rocks” on the way to not let the title slip away.

upcoming games

Galo returns to the field on Saturday, October 9, at 4:30 pm, at Mineirão, against Ceará. Chape is going to Beira Rio to face Internacional on Sunday, 10, at 11 am.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

CHAPECOENSE 2 X 2 ATHLETIC-MG

Date: October 6, 2021

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Arena Condá, Chapecó (SC)

Referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (both from GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Goals: Dylan Borrero, at 18′-1ºT (0-1), Geuvânio, at 28′-1ºT (1-1), Mike, at 23′-2ºT(2-1), Sasha, at 37′-2ºT(2- two)

Yellow cards: Renê Júnior (CHA), Nathan Silva (ATL), Keiller

Red cards: there was not

Public: 660 fans Income: BRL 13,200.00

CHAPECOENSE (Technician: Painted)

Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro (Lima, at 28′-2ºT), Renê Júnior (Ronei, at 17′-2ºT) and Denner (Alan Santos, at 34′-2ºT); Geuvânio (Rodrigo Silva-halftime), Mike and Bruno Silva (Anselmo Ramon, 34′-2ºT).

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: Cuca)

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello (Eduardo Sasha, at 19′-2ºT) and Dodô (Calebe, at 36′-2ºT); Allan, Jair (Tchê Tchê-halftime), Dylan Borrero (Nathan, at 36′-2ºT) and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Keno (Hyoran, at 19′-2ºT).