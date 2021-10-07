In a historic event, the first malaria vaccine is approved by the WHO – 10/06/2021 – Balance and Health

The WHO (World Health Organization) approved on Wednesday (6) the first vaccine against malaria, debuting a tool that could save the lives of tens of thousands of children in Africa per year.

Malaria is one of the deadliest and longest-known infectious diseases. It kills about 500,000 people a year, almost all of them in sub-Saharan Africa — among them 260,000 children under the age of five.

The new vaccine, made by the GlaxoSmithKline laboratory, awakens the child’s immune system to contain Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of the five malaria pathogens and the predominant one in Africa. The vaccine is not only the first against this disease, it is the first one developed for any parasitic disease.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was approximately 50% effective against severe malaria in the first year, but dropped to close to zero in the fourth year. And the tests did not measure the vaccine’s impact on preventing deaths, which has led some experts to question whether it is a worthwhile investment in countries with numerous other intractable problems.

But severe malaria accounts for nearly half of all deaths from the disease, and is considered “a reliable indicator of mortality,” said Mary Hamel, head of WHO’s malaria vaccine implementation program. “I hope we see that impact.”

A model study last year estimated that if the vaccine were applied in countries with a higher incidence of malaria, it could prevent 5.4 million cases and 23,000 deaths per year in children under the age of 5 years.

And a recent trial of the vaccine in combination with preventive drugs given to children during high-transmissibility seasons concluded that the dual approach was far more effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death than the separate methods.

Having a safe, moderately effective, and ready-to-distribute malaria vaccine is a “historic event,” said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO global malaria program.

Parasites are much more complex than viruses or bacteria, and the search for a vaccine against malaria had been going on for a hundred years, he added. “It’s a huge leap from the perspective of science to have a first-generation vaccine against a human parasite,” said Alonso.

The malaria parasite is an especially insidious enemy because it can attack the same person over and over again. In many parts of sub-Saharan Africa, even those where most people sleep under insecticide-treated insect screens, children have an average of six episodes of malaria a year.

Even when the disease is not fatal, repeated attacks on their bodies can leave them weak and vulnerable to other pathogens, permanently altering the immune system.

Malaria research is full of vaccine candidates who have never been through clinical trials. Bed screens, the most common preventive measure, cut malaria deaths among children under 5 years old by only about 20%.

Against that backdrop, the new vaccine, even with modest efficacy, is the biggest advance in the fight against the disease in decades, some experts say.

“Progress against malaria has really stalled in the last five or six years, especially in some of the hardest-hit countries in the world,” said Ashley Birkett, who heads malaria programs at the nonprofit Path, which focuses on global health.

With the new vaccine, “there is the potential for a very significant impact,” said Birkett.

Called Mosquirix, the new vaccine is given in three doses to children between 5 and 17 months, and a fourth dose approximately 18 months later. After clinical trials, the vaccine was tested in three countries —Kenya, Malawi and Ghana—, where it was included in regular vaccination programs.

More than 2.3 million doses were administered in these countries, reaching more than 800 thousand children. This has increased the percentage of children protected in some way from malaria from less than 70 percent to more than 90 percent, Hamel said.

“The ability to reduce inequalities in access to malaria prevention is important,” said Hamel. “It was amazing to see that this could reach children who are currently unprotected.”

It took years to create an effective system for distributing insecticide-treated bed screens to families. By comparison, making Mosquirix part of routine immunization has made it surprisingly easy to distribute, Hamel added — even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered lockdowns and disrupted distribution chains.

“We won’t have to spend a decade figuring out how to get it to kids,” he said.

This week, a working group of independent experts in malaria, childhood epidemiology and statistics, as well as the WHO vaccine advisory group, met to review data from pilot programs and make their formal recommendations to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO.

The next step is for Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to determine that the vaccine is a worthwhile investment. If the organization’s board approves Mosquirix — which is not guaranteed, since its effectiveness is moderate and there are many competing priorities —, Gavi will buy the vaccine for countries that request it, a process that should take at least a year.

But as with Covid-19, problems with vaccine production and distribution could significantly delay progress. And the pandemic has also diverted resources and attention away from other diseases, said Deepali Patel, head of vaccine programs at Gavi.

“Covid is a big unknown in terms of what the current capacity of countries is, and applying vaccination against Covid is a huge effort,” said Patel. “We’re really going to have to see how this pandemic plays out over the next year in terms of when countries will be ready to tackle all these other priorities.”