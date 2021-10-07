In Alaska, the epicenter of the US pandemic, doctors must choose who will live or die

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — If the Covid-19 pandemic fades in the Americas, warned the Pan American Health Organization, the situation is worrisome in Alaska, the current epicenter of the health crisis in the United States. The situation in the state is so critical that doctors must choose who to treat.

Read more: Secrecy and delays mark the purchase of vaccines in Latin America

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic, the situation in the American exclave resembles the scenes seen in the first months of last year: equipment is lacking, patients are treated in the corridors and there is emergency rationing. Faced with the overload, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, of the Republican Party, asked for help from doctors in other regions of the country.

At the state’s largest hospital, the Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, doctors must choose who to treat according to the best chance of survival. In one case, two patients needed continuous hemodialysis, but there was only one machine available. Doctors put one of them on the equipment and then switched to the other. The first one didn’t resist Covid.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



For much of the pandemic, the state’s natural isolation helped keep the health crisis under control. There were strict testing criteria for arriving from outside, and many villages were quarantined to contain the transmission. At the beginning of the vaccination, they mobilized planes and boats so that the doses could reach the most remote regions.

Last week, however, Alaska registered 125 new cases per 100,000 population, the highest rate among US states and four times the national average. Deaths do not rise in the same proportion: there were 0.37 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, below the national average of 0.54.

Podcasts

To the point How do we become ‘partners’ of Facebook’s astral hell?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama ANS interrogated at the CPI; Duque de Caxias, RJ, releases the use of a mask; Nobel Prize in Chemistry





Vaccine resistance

As in most other states, however, there is great resistance to the vaccine. Today, just 58% of the state’s population has taken at least one dose, and 51% have completed their vaccination course, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In parallel, Gov. Dunleavy has resisted tougher measures to curb the broadcast, unpopular with much of the mainstream Republican constituency in Alaska, where then-President Donald Trump won last year with nearly 53 percent of the vote. While new cases have dropped 24% in the US in the last fortnight, they have increased 7% in the state.

Read more:US government overturns censorship imposed by Trump and releases nuclear arsenal figures for the first time since 2017

After 19 months of the pandemic, the overload of the hospital system is nothing new, but the distance from the remote state to the rest of the American territory prevents the flexibility of transferring patients to neighboring cities or states. The main aid is more than 2,400 km away in Seattle, whose hospitals are also struggling to deal with the health crisis.

“When hospitals are full, you can’t just put patients in an ambulance and take them to other cities,” Senator Lisa Murkowski said on the Senate floor last week, describing her own trip to the emergency room in Fairbanks to take a relative who needed help.

Read more: With Vaccination Advances, New Zealand Announces End of ‘Zero Covid’ Policy

Resistance to masks

Doctors and nurses have been asking the population to take the health crisis more seriously, but they are often met with hostility. At the end of last month, for example, when the Anchorage Legislative Assembly debated the mandatory use of masks, experts were booed by people demanding treatment with ivermectin, a drug without any proven efficacy against Covid-19, also promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro.

At another meeting the next day, an armed person was arrested for causing disorder. In this session, several residents wore a yellow Star of David, comparing the mandatory use of masks to the Holocaust. Several doctors, according to the New York Times, debated whether to attend the meeting.

See more: Vaccination hits Asia, and several countries have already surpassed the US

In hospitals, meanwhile, experts are faced with ethical dilemmas about the screening they need to do. According to Michael Bernstein of the hospital in Anchorage, the triage team had to make decisions on about 10 cases. In one of them, for example, respirators were allocated to people with fewer complications and a man with Covid-19 and advanced cancer did not survive.

The hospital was also forced to delay care in other ways, Bernstein said. Until last week, for example, 29 heart surgeries had been postponed and 21 requests for transfer were denied.