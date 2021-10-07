In an upheaval, STJ decides that Vale cannot continue to be paid for a hydroelectric plant buried in Mariana

BRASÍLIA – In a turnaround, the Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), unanimously, suspended the injunction that allowed a hydroelectric plant led by mining company Vale — which was affected by the collapse of the Fundão dam, in the city of Mariana in Minas Gerais — continue receiving monthly resources from the electricity sector without generating energy.

Data from the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) pointed to costs in the order of BRL 485 million since 2015.

Water crisis:Rationing risk drops to 3%, or even zero, with improved rainfall, says consultancy

The result of the judgment, favorable to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), occurred after a change in the position of the president of the STJ, Minister Humberto Martins. He revised the decision given by himself in October 2020 in favor of Vale.

understand the case

The imbroglio involves the Risoleta Neves plant, which belongs to the consortium led by Vale and was buried by mud in the environmental disaster at Samarco, in which Vale is a partner, in 2015.

Vale also owns 77.5% of the consortium that manages the hydroelectric plant together with Cemig, which holds the remaining 22.5% of the shares. The plant had 140 MW of installed power.

Mea culpa and reaction: Zuckerberg apologizes for crash and disputes accusation that profit is above safety

In 2017, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) determined the temporary suspension of the plant’s commercial operation, which led to the exclusion of Risoleta Neves from the Energy Reallocation Mechanism – a system by which the electricity produced by all hydroelectric plants in the country it is added and then apportioned between each one of them, according to their production capacity.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The mechanism was created to reduce the economic risks of these plants, since it is the National System Operator (ONS) that determines the level of energy generation of each hydroelectric plant in the country according to the volume of rainfall.

The mining company, however, went to court and got an injunction to remain in the system. The decision was confirmed by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region and, therefore, Aneel appealed to the STJ. In October 2020, the agency’s request was denied by Minister Humberto Martins.

Water crisis: Changes to MP can cost R$46.5 billion for consumers

According to an audit carried out by the CGU and forwarded to the STJ, the electrical system supported, from 2015 to March 2021, costs in the order of R$ 485 million as a result of the maintenance of Risoleta Neves in the reallocation mechanism, “so that the financial costs were allocated directly to consumers are approximately R$ 161 million”.

In a statement sent to the Court on the 24th, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended the arguments presented by Aneel, since it understands that the financial impact on the electricity system generated by the maintenance of payment to an inoperative plant is proven, as it pointed out. the CGU.

Know more

To the point How do we become ‘partners’ of Facebook’s astral hell?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama ANS interrogated at the CPI; Duque de Caxias, RJ, releases the use of a mask; Nobel Prize in Chemistry





The PGR also recalled that in similar cases the STJ considered the judicial interference in the administrative area of ​​the electric energy service regulated by Aneel as offensive to public order, a situation that it classified as “privileged treatment” given to Vale.

Read too:Experts criticize linking the new Bolsa Família to the IR reform, which has not yet been approved

“The exception of receiving revenue from the sale of energy without backing to actual energy generation (given the shutdown of the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant), doing so at the expense of generation and resources from other hydroelectric plants participating in the Energy Reallocation Mechanism, designed only for hydrological risk sharing,” argued the PGR.

Read too:Experts criticize linking the new Bolsa Família to the IR reform, which has not yet been approved

To the STJ, the consortium that owns the plant defended the maintenance of the hydroelectric plant in the mechanism, since one of its purposes would be to solve the excess or deficit in the energy supply.

When contacted, Vale said it will evaluate the terms of the decision.

“But it is important to emphasize that, regardless of the outcome of the action, Vale has already submitted a proposal to Aneel to neutralize the financial effects of the application of the Energy Reallocation Mechanism (MRE), as disclosed on September 9th”, states the note.