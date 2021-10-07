‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Pilar is shot and stands between life and death

Gabriela Medvedovski is Pilar (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be shot and will stand between life and death.

It will all start when Guebo (Maicon Silva) finds out that Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) has sold some slaves to a cabaret in the Northeast and will receive payment at the casino one night.

Then, the boy and his companions will go to the place. When the officer is leaving with a briefcase full of money, they will announce the robbery and then run away with the amount. Borges will decide to chase the group.

Meanwhile, Pilar will be passing Samuel (Michel Gomes) down the street and will be hit in the stomach by a policeman’s shot. She will faint, leaving the boy desperate:

– Cornerstone!? Talk to me, for God’s sake. Someone help me!

Borges will approach:

– She is alive?

– Did you shoot her?

– Not! The one who fired was the bad guy I was chasing. He was the one who shot – he’ll lie.

– Hospital! Let’s go to the hospital! – Samuel will scream in despair.

He will take his beloved to the Third Order and will be informed by the mother that the situation is serious:

– Bullet hit the liver. Pilar lost a lot of blood. Doctors are trying to stop the bleeding.

– Trying? Is it life-threatening?

– Sadly yes. Pray for her.

