In the reunion with the fans, Fluminense loses to Fortaleza at Maracanã for Brasileirão

This Wednesday, the Fluminense lost to Fortaleza by 2-0, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. With goals from Benevenuto and Titi, Leão ended the round with three more points and fourth in the table. Flu, which struggled to get closer to the Libertadores classification zone, was unable to react and parked in 9th position in the table.

BITE AND BLOW

In the first two minutes of the game, Fluminense had an opportunity with the dead ball. In a free kick, Danilo Barcelos threw the ball and Fred tried to take advantage, but the header was weak and offered no danger to the Lion’s goal. Fred and Yago Felipe.

NOT HERE!

At six minutes, Crispim advanced a move by Fortaleza and tried a cross in the area, which was cut by defender Nino. Three minutes later, Pikachu received a corner kick and took the risk, sending the ball away from Marcos Felipe’s goalposts.

ATTEMPTS IN VAIN

The game continued until 17 minutes. Crispim made a throw for Pikachu, who lost the throw, later taken advantage of by Romarinho’s submission. The attempt, however, was not successful. On minute 24, Danilo Barcelos took advantage of the space to advance and try for a cross, avoided by the defense.

ALMOST THE FIRST

Afterwards, Calegari tried a cross to Caio Paulista, but Tinga avoided the move once more. At 26 minutes, Flu had a corner in their favor. In charge, Luccas Claro headed and almost opened the scoring at Maracanã, but Felipe Alves defended.

Fred didn’t avoid Flu’s defeat (PHOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE)

LION PRESSURE

In the 29th minute, Fred rolled to Nonato, who received it in the area. However, the defensive midfielder fell into the danger zone and the referee did not award a penalty. On minute 34, Romarinho invaded the entrance to the area and played for Ronald to submit, but Marcos Felipe grabbed him.

THERE AND THERE… AND NOTHING

On minute 39, Danilo Barcelos took a corner kick for Fluminense and the defense deflected it. André took advantage of the leftover and risked with precision from the intermediate, but the ball passed close to the crossbar. The next minute, Henriquez also experimented from afar, but offered no danger.

WHAT A DANGER!

The referee awarded four minutes of extra time. On minute 47, Luiz Henrique dribbled Fortaleza’s defense and sent the ball to the area, but no one was there to dispute the move. Two minutes later, Tite made an entry on Fred and gave Fluminense a dangerous foul. In the set ball, Danilo Barcelos hit the crossbar.

FATAL HEAD

Right at the beginning of the second stage, the first goal appeared. In a corner kick, Benevenuto headed with precision and opened the scoring for Fortaleza. Flu felt the setback and sought to change the score. At six minutes, Caio Paulista took a sprint towards the area and crossed to Fred, who arrived late in the bid.

AFTER THE OPEN SCORE

When the clock strikes nine minutes, Caio Paulista took the leftover and hit hard for the goal, but Felipe Alves grabbed it again. The Tricolor continued to apply pressure, but without creating more chances. On minute 13, Luccas Claro lost the duel to Robson, who rolled for Pikachu to finish strong, but the Flu archer palmed the danger.

FORTRESS EXPANDS THE ADVANTAGE

On minute 15, Crispim took a corner kick and threw it to Titi, who headed it alone and scored the second goal for Leão.

EXIT OF GABRIEL TEIXEIRA

On minute 23, Luiz Henrique dribbled the opponent and rolled to Gabriel Teixeira, who gave the pass to Fred in the center of the area. No. 9 hit hard, but the low ball passed the right post. Soon after, Biel left after feeling his left thigh.

FRED’S STUMBLES

Five minutes later, Bobadilla gave a long accurate pass to Fred, who after going through the area, missed the move and gave possession as a gift to Fortaleza. Afterwards, Ronald tried to dribble the 9 shirt, who committed a foul on the opponent. On minute 39, the center forward took advantage of the set ball to head into the goal, but Felipe Alves palmed it.

TRIED BUT DID NOT

On minute 40, Felipe tried to cross to Pikachu, but was cut by Luccas Claro. In the last minute of the match, Lucca had a good chance of facing the goalkeeper, but he couldn’t reduce the damage. Thus, the match ended with three more points for the Lion.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 0 x 2 FORTRESS

Date/Time: 06/10, at 9:30 pm

Local: Maracana (RJ)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Video Arbitrator: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

Goals: Benevenuto (2’/2°T), Titi (15’/2°T)

Yellow cards: Luiz Henrique (51’/1°T), Fred (30’/2°T)

​Red cards: there was not

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Luccas Claro, Nino and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato (Samuel Xavier/36’2°T) and Yago Felipe (Jhon Arias/15’2°T); Luiz Henrique (Bobadilla/25’2°T), Caio Paulista (Gabriel Teixeira/15’2°T and Lucca/25’2°T) and Fred.

STRENGTH: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi and Jussa; Ederson (Felipe/34’2°T), Ronald, Lucas Crispim and Pikachu; Henriquez (David/0’2°T) and Romarinho (Robson/0’2°T)