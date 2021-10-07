In the suffocation, Atlético draws 2-2 with Chape and extends the undefeated series

For those who believe in logic in football, the 2-2 tie between Chapecoense and Atlético-MG, at Arena Condá, can serve as a lesson. If before the ball rolled, Galo, leader of the Brazilian Championship, was the big favorite, even though he was full of embezzlement, when the referee gave the opening whistle, the panorama changed. To give you an idea, Alvinegro avoided the loss to the lantern at the end of the match.

In the next round, Galo, first placed with 50 points, will face Ceará. The duel against Vozão is scheduled for Saturday (9), from 4:30 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. Chapecoense, on the other hand, continues in the fight against sticking and faces Internacional, on Sunday (10), in Beira-Rio.

Embezzlement at Atlético-MG

For the confrontation for the 24th round, coach Cuca could not count on strikers Diego Costa and Eduardo Vargas, handed over to the medical department, and Savarino, who improves the physical part in Belo Horizonte. In addition to them, Alan Franco, Alonso and Arana were also out because they were serving their respective selections in the qualifiers. Zaracho, suspended, and Mariano, dealing with a muscle injury, were also not available.

stone on the way

Before the ball rolled in the Arena Condá, Galo already knew that he would not have a fragile opponent in front of him, even if occupying the backlight of the Brasileirão. In addition to the 1-1 draw in the first round, in Mineirão, Chape is a stone in the path of Alvinegro. To get an idea, of the last eight games, the miners had won only one.

Who did well: Dylan

Taking advantage of the opportunity given by Cuca, midfielder Dylan Borrero, in addition to the goal, moved a lot during the match. Despite an uninspired night for the team, the 19-year-old Colombian did his part while on the field.

Who was wrong: Hulk

Fasting for five games without swinging the net (including this Wednesday’s game), the athletic striker did not have a happy night in Chapecó. Unproductive, he couldn’t help Rooster avoid stumbling into Chapecó.

First time

Owner of the actions in the first 45 minutes, Atlético-MG, despite having more volume, sinned in the final hour. In addition to the ineffective submissions, the team led by Cuca made wrong decisions on the last pass.

In addition to the numerous embezzlements, the leader of the Brasileirão also had the lawn as an obstacle. The rain in Chapecó made the Arena Condá field heavier. This, even, harmed the touches on the ground, characteristic of the athletic team.

The goals of the first stage

The first goal came in the 18th minute, from the feet of the Colombian Dylan Borrero, triggered by Cuca as a starter. Taking advantage of the rebound, the 19-year-old was calm to push the ball into the back of the net and score his second goal in 29 games for Galo. Interestingly, the second in the current edition of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Ten minutes later, the tie came. In a well applied cart, forward Geuvânio overcame goalkeeper Everson, but could not run for the hug. The goal was only scored after Atlético-MG followed the move, shook the net and had the goal disallowed. As soon as the ball stopped, the VAR helped in marking and validating the Santa Catarina draw.

turn of the cap

Chape’s comeback goal came in the second half. On minute 23, the ball hit defender Nathan Silva’s hand and the referee, without consulting the VAR, noted the maximum penalty. In charge, Mike puffed the net and made the goal that put Chape in front of the marker.

sweaty draw

In the following minutes, Atlético-MG did little to get the tie. However, thanks to striker Sasha, triggered in the second stage by Cuca, the leader was not defeated and extended his unbeaten record to 16 games.

GAME SHEET:

CHAPECOENSE 2×2 ATHLETIC-MG

Reason: 24th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 6, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19h (from Brasilia)

Local: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Christian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Sávio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Goals: Dylan Borrero (ATL), 18 minutes into the first half; Geuvânio (CHA), at 28 minutes of the first half; Mike (CHA), 24 minutes into the second half; Sasha (ATL), 37 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Keille and Renê Júnior (CHA); Nathan Silva (ATL)

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro (Lima), Renê Júnior (Ronei), Denner (Allan Santos); Geuvânio (Rodrigo Silva), Bruno Silva (Anselmo Ramon) and Mike. Technician: Painted

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello (Sasha) and Dodô (Caleb); Allan, Jair (Tchê Tchê), Dylan (Nathan) and Nacho Fernández; Keno (Hyoran) and Hulk. Technician: head