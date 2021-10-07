Independent group claims to have solved Zodiac Killer mystery

As US security agencies continue to try to solve the Zodiac Killer mystery 50 years after the crimes, an independent group of investigators said on Wednesday that they had discovered the identity of the serial killer.

The Case Breakers, a team of 40 former law enforcement investigators, said they identified the man they believe is the Zodiac Killer using new physical and forensic evidence and eyewitness information, according to a press release.

The group obtained court testimony and photos from the man’s old camera, the Case Breakers reported. They named the man in the statement, saying they believed he passed away in 2018.

Attempts to CNN contacting the family members of the mentioned individual were unsuccessful.

California Murders

Zodiac Killer is believed to be responsible for at least five murders in Northern California between 1968 and 1969.

In response to the new findings announced, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to CNN that the investigation remains open.

“We cannot talk about possible suspects as this is still an open investigation,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The FBI, which has supported local authorities in the investigation, also failed to acknowledge the allegations.

“The case remains open. We don’t have any new information to share at the moment,” the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

more deaths

The Case Breakers also said in the statement that the man is also responsible for the 1966 murder of Cheri Jo Bates in Riverside County, California.

Although the Riverside Police Department has not commented on the man identified by the Case Breakers, the department’s public information officer Ryan Railsback said the Zodiac Killer is definitely not the person responsible for Bates’ death.

The only link the Bates murder had in common with the Zodiac Killer was a handwritten letter claiming responsibility, Railsback said.

The Zodiac Killer, who was never captured, gained notoriety by writing letters to police and local media bragging about the murders up to 1974. Claiming to have killed up to 37 people, he also wrote coded letters and included pieces of bloody clothing to wear. as proof of deeds.

