Inflation already affects revenue from supermarkets and gas stations, says IBGE | Brazil

Inflation already shows an impact on revenue from supermarkets and fuel sales, according to the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC) for August. Sales in this segment performed worse in the eighth month of the year, compared to the previous two months.

In the case of fuels and lubricants, there was a drop of 0.7% in revenue in August, after increases of 1.2% in June and 1.9% in July. The revenue of the hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco sector increased by just 0.3%, following increases of 1% in June and 1.4% in July.

“Hyper and supermarkets, as well as fuels and lubricants, have been impacted by the rise in inflation in recent months, which reduces the consumption impetus for families and companies”, according to the manager of the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC), Cristiano Santos. “The nominal revenue of hyper and supermarkets was close to zero and that of fuels dropped 0.7%. There was actually less spending by families from July to August”, explains Santos.

“The customer is spending less in real terms at the supermarket than he would have previously spent. In some products, it may have a substitution effect. No longer buying rice and beans from one brand in order to buy from another, you can exchange one meat for another. But you end up having some margin in your budget to buy less too. What we have is three months of real decline in revenue for companies in this sector”, he says.

The effects also show up in sales volume. The segment of fuels and lubricants has retreated for three consecutive months (-0.8% in June, -0.7% in July and -2.4% in August), while in hyper and supermarkets there was a decrease of 0.5% in May, stability in June and retraction of 0.9% in August.

On the other hand, the effect of the pandemic on trade continues to decline. The share of companies that cited the impact of covid-19 on sales revenue is the lowest since December 2020. The percentage was 3.4% in August, the lowest since 3.5% in December 2020. to have more than half of the companies affected by covid-19”, recalls the research manager.

Monitoring has been carried out by the IBGE since March 2020, the month that marked the beginning of restrictions on non-essential activities in the country due to the pandemic. In August, among the companies that completed the question about justifications to explain revenue, 3.4% cited covid-19.

This percentage reached 63.1% in April 2020 – the highest level in the entire series –, with more than half of the companies affected. Thereafter, it presented a downward trajectory until December 2020, with rates of 44.5% (May), 32.9% (June), 26.4% (July), 21.3% (August) 11.1% (September), 9.7% (October), 5.9% (November) and 3.5% (December).

In January 2021, however, it started to advance again – initially influenced by the Amazon, but gradually influenced by other regions, following the advance of the second wave of the pandemic. The rate was 9.1% in January, 13.8% in February, 26.2% in March and started decelerating again as of April, when it stood at 17.9%. The percentage was 12.4% in May, 4.9% in June and 5% in July.