Inspired by Chrome? Bug in Windows 11 causes excessive RAM consumption

Windows 11 was released to everyone this week, and while the system has received much praise for its appearance, users in the Windows Insider community are already reporting a bug that causes apps to consume excessive RAM even after they are closed.

According to DigitalTrends, the problem can be reproduced by opening several File Explorer windows, which continued to consume RAM memory even after being closed completely.

Detailing a little more, the application consumes about 80 MB, the consumption jumped to 640 MB and continued consuming 420 MB even after being closed. The problem, known as “memory leak”, persisted and continued to consume even more RAM each time the File Explorer was opened, devouring up to more than 1GB after a few minutes.