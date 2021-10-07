Instagram unifies IGTV and feed videos in new tab

Instagram announced, on Tuesday (5), a new video system: Instagram Video. The social network integrated IGTV with the video feed, in addition to creating a new tab for audiovisual content. According to the platform, the idea is to make it easier to discover and produce new content in this format.

For users, it will be possible to tap anywhere in the video to enter full screen mode, in addition to the ability to scroll to access other content related to their personal tastes.

For creators, even with the unification of IGTV and the videos from the feed, they will be able to upload new videos by selecting the Camera Roll in the upper right corner of the home page.

Content producers can also cross-posts through Stories and sharing via DM. The preview of videos will now be 60 seconds long, less in the case of videos with ad, where this preview time will be 15 seconds.

Another new thing announced by the social network is that with Instagram Video, ads on IGTV are now called In-Stream video ads. Skilled creators will be able to monetize long-format content, and brands can reach audiences that engage with long-format videos.

name change

O The Verge disclosed other changes that the social network has made. Among them, now the application called IGTV will be called “Instagram TV”. Users will also be able to watch videos of up to 60 minutes within the Instagram feed itself, which was previously reserved for the former IGTV.

A company spokesperson explained to the site the Instagram TV app will be geared “for people to visit with the intention of watching videos.”