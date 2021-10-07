Intel Core i7: See five processors to buy in Brazil in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Intel’s Core i7 processors are options aimed at advanced users. They bring specifications that promise to meet anyone looking for a computer for more complex jobs to those who need a gamer PC for better gaming performance or even enthusiasts who overclock the chip’s frequencies.

In Brazil, for prices close to R$ 1,900 it is already possible to find one of the fastest models in the Core i7 line, such as the 9700K processor, an octa-core chip clocked at up to 4.9 GHz. The 10700K is a product of 10th generation with advanced performance promise for around R$2,928. Here are five models of Intel Core i7 chips to buy in Brazil in 2021.

The Intel Core i7 9700K was released in 2018 and is an option with eight cores and threads, offering clock rates between 3.6 and 4.9 GHz. K”. To buy it, you need to invest around R$1,899.

With 14 nanometer lithography, the model uses the LGA1151 socket, which can make finding a compatible motherboard easier. The chip also has an integrated UHD Graphics 630 video, which should offer limited performance, being just enough to use the chip without a dedicated GPU.

The Intel Core i7 11700F is one of the most modern models on the list, but unlike the “K” line processors, the chip with the “F” suffix does not support overclocking, nor does it have an integrated video solution. The investment value is close to R$ 2,219.

The socket 1200 processor features eight cores and 16 threads, allowing for more performance in software capable of exploiting a greater number of cores. The clock on the processor, which was released in early 2021, is between 2.5 and 4.9 GHz.

Even though it has been on the market for a while, the Intel Core i7 8700 is still a processor that promises good performance. The model, launched in 2017, has six cores and 12 threads with frequencies between 3.2 and 4.6 GHz, and can be purchased for around R$2,426.

The LGA1151 socket processor also offers an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 video solution clocked at up to 1.2 GHz and 65 Watt TDP, making it another model for which it’s easy to find a supported motherboard.

More processors to buy

The Intel Core i7 11700K processor is a high-end option with eight cores and 16 threads, clocked up to 5 GHz and the possibility of overclocking, which ensures the model is an alternative for more advanced systems. The investment is the highest and comes close to R$2,899.

With 125W TDP, the Core i7 11700K requires a good thermal solution. The chip also has an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 750 video, which has a maximum clock rate of up to 1.3 GHz and support for very high resolutions.

Being an eight-core, 16-thread processor, the Intel Core i7 10700K promises extreme performance, with overclocking support and frequencies that can reach 5.1 GHz in boost mode. Anyone who wants to buy it needs to spend approximately R$2,928.

In the market since 2020, the 10700K uses socket 1200, which allows the processor to already have the main features of the most modern CPUs from Intel. The integrated video solution is the Intel UHD Graphics 630, with a maximum clock rate of up to 1.2 GHz.

