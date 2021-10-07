Internal Revenue Service launches app with IR and CPF consultation for Android and iOS | Economy

Bruno Gall De Blasi Internal Revenue Service launches app with IR and CPF consultation for Android and iOS

The Internal Revenue Service launched its application for cell phones and tablets that bears the same name as the institution. Announced on Tuesday (5), the solution brings together several services in the same place, such as consulting the declaration and refund of Income Tax (IR), CPF, processes and other solutions. The app is available for Android and iOS (iPhone and iPad).

The solution was developed by Serpro for the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB). The idea of ​​the launch is to streamline and simplify access to the institution’s services. “The expectation is that, by the end of next year, all the functionalities of the main RFB applications will be unified in the Federal Revenue app”, they informed.

The application allows the use of the agency’s services by cell phone. This is the case of consulting the CPF and information related to Income Tax. The app also offers the filling and submission of the declaration, in addition to access to processes in progress, verification of active employees in eSocial, among other information.

IRS launches app for Android and iPhone (iOS)

The taxpayer can still find units and news of the institution through the new program. There is also the union of functionalities from other apps, such as IRPF, Individuals, eSocial Doméstico and the like. But Serpro informs that, “in this first version, it is still necessary to keep these applications installed on the mobile device in order to have access to some functionalities in the IRS app”.

The IRS app is now available for download from the Google Play Store (play.google.com), for Android, and from the App Store (apps.apple.com), for iPhone and iPad. Access to the application is done through a Gov.br account.