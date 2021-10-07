Investigated for racism, student confirms authorship of messages in testimony to Civil Police in RS | Rio Grande do Sul

In a statement given to the Civil Police on Tuesday (5), student at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) Álvaro Hauschild confirmed the authorship of messages stating, among other things, that blacks are genetically different from whites. and that “they give off a typical smell”.

The student is the target of an inquiry initiated at the Porto Alegre Combat Intolerance Police Station to find out if there was a crime of racism in the exchange of messages.

“He confirms that he wrote all that, but he believes that it does not constitute insult or racism”, explains Andreia Matos, the chief of police in charge of the case. Also according to the delegate, believing that he did not commit a crime of racism, Hauschild filed a complaint at a district police station for libel.

Police Investigate Racism Complaint by UFRGS Student: ‘Exudes a Typical Smell’

The investigation will also analyze documents received by the Civil Police on Tuesday afternoon. According to the delegate, these are texts published by the investigated on the internet and that would contain ideas similar to those of the messages. These texts would have been erased.

The delegate also confirms that the student has a criminal record for facts that are unrelated to racial issues.

The case is investigated for racism, but the delegate does not rule out investigating the crime of qualified racial injury as well.

Understand the difference between racism and racial injury

Racism is qualified by the offense to the community, while the insult is the offense to the subjective nature of a person. “He talks a lot about the issue of the superiority of the white race, the issue of the smell of black people, so he wouldn’t be offending a specific person, it wouldn’t be just the [autor da queixa, Sérgio Renato da Silva] Junior,” he says.

Watch below the complainant talking about the case

Police Investigate Racism Complaint by UFRGS Student: ‘Exudes a Typical Smell’

Police investigate messages sent by Hauschild, a 29-year-old doctoral student in Philosophy, to the girlfriend of Sérgio Renato da Silva Júnior, 24 years old, student of Public Policy, through social networks.

According to Sérgio, known as Jota Júnior, the suspect began sending messages to 23-year-old Amanda Klimick on September 29th. According to him, the couple’s first impression is that it would be a flirtation. However, by citing some specific terms such as “pure” and “innocent”, they suspected that the imprint was racist.

Sergio and Amanda started to encourage the suspect to argue about his thinking. And, when asked about the motivations for the messages, the attacks continued, including questions about the couple’s future children and the alleged loss of the “Prussian genetic load”.

The case reverberated on social networks after Sergio’s publication and reached the Civil Police, which began to investigate.