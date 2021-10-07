”It was a longing that hurt in the chest”

Sabrina Sato was thrilled to meet her daughter Zoe after a long journey through Paris

After a long season in Paris, Sabrina Sato (40) decided to return to Brazil in advance, due to the fact that she missed her daughter, Zoe (two).

The presenter then recorded the moment where she met the heiress again, making an emotional video, where she appears crying with joy when hugging the little girl after so long away.

In the caption, she declared all the fault that her daughter made on this trip: “It was a longing that hurt in my chest very strongly and there came a time when I asked to come back.”

She then thanked her contractors and sponsors for allowing her early return: “I want to thank all the friends, partners, brands that work with me who understood my decision to return before Paris.“

“I anticipated my return because I needed this hug and to know that everything was fine. Thank you moms for the support and strength always. We are together.“, she finished.

Quickly, the artist’s followers started to comment on the post: “Who is a mother understands this feeling”, wrote one. “How sweet!“, said another. “Oh my heart! Too beautiful!“, spoke a third.

Check out the emotional video of Sabrina Sato reuniting with her daughter after returning early from Paris:





