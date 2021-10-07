It will get harder to lose your AirPods after this update – 06/10/2021

Have you ever lost your AirPods at home and spent hours looking for them? Apple has released an update that promises to end this mystery and make life easier for those who have this type of wireless headset.

Owners of iPhones with iOS 15 or iPads with iPadOS 15 can now use the Search app to help find lost AirPods Pro and AirPods Max more easily.

You could already use the Search app to see where your AirPods were last paired with your iPhone or iPad, and even play a sound to make it easier to find. But that’s not always enough to find long lost headphones.

The Search app now shows the “Lost Mode” option, which uses the Bluetooth of any other nearby Apple device to locate your AirPods. If you have lost your phone in public places and someone else walks by, you will be notified.

In practice, this update is very reminiscent of how Apple’s AirTags work, small electronic devices that you can attach to valuables. With these attachments, these items are available in the Search app.

To start taking advantage of the feature, it’s important to be aware of the AirPods update. The handset must have the latest firmware to support the features. It is not possible, so far, to update AirPods manually. You have to wait for them to update themselves.

To check the firmware version of your AirPods, connect them to your iPhone, open the Settings app, tap “Bluetooth” and then tap the info icon next to the headphones. Scroll down until you find “Version”. If you’re on the 4A400, you’re already up to date.