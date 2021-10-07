It’s #FAKE Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will be down for 7 days straight

RIO — Circulates on social networks a statement attributed to the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, stating that Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger will be offline for seven days, starting this Wednesday. IS FAKE.

The message was allegedly posted on Zuckerberg’s official Facebook profile. On the page, however, there is no mention of the action. The most recent post citing the four networks is from October 4, when the entrepreneur apologized for the failure that left all the company’s products down for more than six hours.

Another detail that denotes the falseness of the message is that the networks did not go off the air this Wednesday, nor did they show instability, as at the beginning of the week.

Wanted, Facebook reinforces that this is a false image. “Anyone can see it by accessing Mark Zuckerberg’s profile,” he says.

In the latest statement about the failure, published on Tuesday, Zuckerberg noted that the company is working to strengthen the system and prevent problems like this week’s from recurring.

“We’ve spent the last 24 hours evaluating how we can strengthen our systems against this type of failure. This was also a reminder of how important our work is to people. or how much money we lost, but what does that mean for those who depend on our services to communicate with their loved ones, run their businesses or support their communities,” he wrote.