It’s not just salary! What does Luxa want to follow on Cruzeiro in 2022

Vanderlei Luxemburgo conditioned his stay on Cruzeiro in 2022 to current wages, both in the football department and for other employees. But that wasn’t the technician’s only requirement for the sequel at Toca da Raposa II.

At the meeting he had with the club’s sponsor and sponsor, Pedro Lourenço, last Monday (4), the coach made requests about the cast and also to pay off the debts that prevent FIFA signings.

Luxembourg asked that the debts that resulted in a transfer ban (prevention of new registrations of athletes) be paid. Today, there are two debts: R$ 7 million to Defensor Sporting (URU) for the hiring of Arrascaeta, in 2015, and R$ 6 million to Mazlatán (MEX) for the arrival of Riascos, in the same year.

With R$ 13 million in debt, Luxa requested the payment of debts so that the club can strengthen itself for the next season. The technician is concerned about the situation.

The requirement to pay the debts is because the coach wants a stronger squad in 2022. There is a desire for Luxembourg to have more experienced players than it has in the current squad – the starting lineup had five base players in the 2 win. to 0 over Brasil de Pelotas (RS), last Sunday (3).

The commander’s intention is for the group to have more experienced players to mix with the youth from the base divisions. The commander fears that the punishment that prevents new registrations will hinder the assembly of the squad in the next transfer window.

Luxembourg heard a positive response from Pedro Lourenço in the conversation that took place last Monday (4). Meanwhile, he is awaiting a position from President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues to make a decision on his permanence at Toca da Raposa II.

