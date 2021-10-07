Ivo Barroso, poet and translator of world literature classics, dies at 91 – 10/06/2021 – Illustrated

The writer from Minas Gerais, Ivo Barroso, recognized as one of the main Brazilian translators, died this Tuesday, aged 91.
He had a cardiac arrest at São José hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, where he was hospitalized because of a fall he suffered at home.
Barroso was awarded by the Brazilian Academy of Letters for his translation of the complete theatrical work by TS Eliot and won the Jabuti for his work with the poetry of Frenchman Arthur Rimbaud.
His translations by classic authors such as William Shakespeare, Charles Baudelaire, Edgar Allan Poe, Jane Austen, and Italo Calvino spread to some of the most prestigious publishers in the country.
By her own authorship, she recently published the book “Breviário dos Afetos”, which brings together memories and reflections on literature, by the publisher of Sesi, and was a finalist for Jabuti with “A Caça Virtual e Outros Poemas”, which came out on Record 20 years ago.
Graduated in Law and in Neo-Latin languages, Barroso also made important contributions to the Brazilian press, having been one of the founders of the magazine Senhor and the Sunday supplement of Jornal do Brasil. He leaves his wife, Silvia Alves Barroso.
