Jake Gyllenhaal defines sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston as “torture”

On a high with The Guilty, a thriller that debuted last week on Netflix, actor Jake Gyllenhaal gave an interview in which he recalled the sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston in Meaning in Life (2002). He defined the takes as torture.

“The sex scenes were torture, yes they were. But neither were they. It was a mix of everything,” he said, noting that he had a crush on Jen. “It’s weird, sex scenes are weird. There are 30, 40 or 50 people watching, it doesn’t excite anyone”, he added.

The famous said that generally these scenes are “mechanical, like a dance, in which they are choreographed for the camera, like a fight scene.”

Gyllenhaal recalled that the Friends actress suggested “the pillow technique” for some sex scenes. “She was very kind to suggest before we started and said, ‘I’m going to put a pillow here,’” recalled the star.

In The Guilty, which has been in the top 10 on Netflix since its release last Friday (1/10), Jake Gyllenhaal plays a detective demoted to emergency responder who tries to save a woman in distress on a day full of revelations and the return of ghosts from the past.

