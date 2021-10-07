Jake Gyllenhaal reveals that shooting sex scene with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’ – Movie News

The two actors worked together in the 2002 romantic comedy Por um Sentido na Vida. But creating intimacy in front of the camera created a certain embarrassment.

Jake Gyllenhaal returned to the spotlight with the debut of The Guilty, a new thriller that has been hitting Netflix’s Top 10. But the American actor has a long and acclaimed career, with hit films ranging from the cult Donnie Darko to the novel The Secret of Brokeback Mountain – passing, of course, to The Vulture, The Suspects and Love & Other Drugs. Though considered one of the best names of his generation, Gyllenhaal has been snubbed by the Oscars countless times, and many of his performances are not as remembered as they should be. Among them is For a Meaning in Life, a romantic comedy that stars opposite Jennifer Aniston.

In the 2002 feature, Justine Last (Aniston) is a woman frustrated with her marriage, as her husband only thinks about smoking marijuana with her friend Bubba (Tim Blake Nelson). Tired of her current relationship, she ends up getting involved with Holden Worther (Gyllenhaal), a co-worker she believes is Holden Caufield, the book’s narrator. The Catcher in the Field of Rye. In addition to having to deal with Holden’s personality, Justine’s life is completely transformed after her husband finds out she is cheating on him.

Gyllenhaal, who never hid his old crush by the star of Friends, he told the The Howard Stern Show that shooting the sex scenes with Aniston wasn’t easy. “It was torture, yes. But it wasn’t torture either. I mean, it was a mixture of the two,” said the actor. “Love scenes are weird because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching. That doesn’t turn me on.”

Gyllenhaal described the footage as “oddly mechanical”. “It’s a dance, you’re doing a choreography for the camera. “You can dive into it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph these scenes.”

Also according to the actor, the intimate sequences were made using the so-called “pillow technique”. “This was just preventive and is usually used when shooting horizontally,” he explained. “Actually, it was a suggestion from Jennifer. She was very kind to propose this before we started. She was like, ‘I’ll put a pillow here,'” Gyllenhaal recalled.