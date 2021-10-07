Jeep Commander is up to R$ 8 thousand more expensive before first deliveries – 10/06/2021

Whoever wants to buy a Jeep Commander, sold out, will have to face patience and anxiety due to the waiting time in the delivery of vehicles. All within the manufacturer’s schedule, according to Stellantis, which confirms the arrival of the first 500 units for the new owners until the 31st.

But the SUV follows the trend in the Brazilian automotive industry and receives its first table adjustment. Anyone who has booked the seven-seater SUV after Aug. 31 will need to shell out more for it. Ordering does not guarantee the same price on delivery. That’s how the market works.

Following the day’s flow, those who made the reservation after that will have to pay the R$ 6 thousand increase in the 185 hp flex 1.3 options and BRL 8 thousand more in the 170 hp 2.0 diesel configurations.

Which model will be able to park faster in your house? The Limited. And it doesn’t matter if it’s diesel or even flex. The suggested delivery period is January 31, 2022.

Already the Overland configuration in flex engine, Jeep promises for February 28 next year. While Overland diesel may take until March 31, 2022 to be available. Purchase times surpassing production at Polo Automotivo de Goiana (PE).