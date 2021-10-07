Jesy Nelson responds if he keeps in touch with Little Mix

jesy nelson, the deserter of little mix, is about to start his solo career and gave an interview to the UK Glamor Magazine. In the article, she is asked if she is still in contact with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, from the little mix, and she admitted not.

“I haven’t talked to the girls. It’s weird, because we’ve been as close as sisters for many years, together at all hours of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying. We’d be together 24 hours seven days a week and then…nothing,” says Jessy.

She didn’t know the babies from Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, for example. “Not. I’ve been sending a few messages, but that’s it. I can not explain. It’s as if I had to have this distance”, he reflected.

“We were so close that you can’t stay in the middle. There has to be space and, with luck, I hope that at some point in the future we can all get together. I love them. They are my sisters in many ways, but for now we just don’t talk,” she added.

In the Glamor report, jesy nelson he explains that they all agreed with his leaving the group. During the promotion schedule for the last album, she had a panic attack and had to leave and stay at her mother’s house. Everyone understood that it was important for her mental health to distance herself from that.