Joseph shows skill in interpreting the dreams of the Egyptians

In Genesis, the ability to Joseph (Juliano Laham) in interpreting dreams will become increasingly latent. The boy manages to decipher riddles and seals the fate of Shareder (Paul Verlings) and atarum (Sacha Bali).

After being promoted to a kind of prison chamberlain, the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) is surprised to receive the employees of sheshi (Fernando Pavão) on site.

The butler and the baker are sent to prison accused of plotting against the king. He gets sick in front of the nobles and orders the boys to be punished until further notice.

In prison, Shareder has a dream and doesn’t understand anything. José is interested and he tells what he remembers. “I saw a vine very close to me, and it had three branches on it. From these branches sprouted flowers and bunches produced ripe grapes. And Pharaoh’s cup was in my hand. I squeezed the grapes inside it and delivered it into the pharaoh’s hand”, reveals.

José reflects and doesn’t take long to explain what it is about. “The interpretation is this: The three branches are three days. In three days Pharaoh will exalt you and reinstate you to your office and you will return to serving your cup in your hand, as your butler”, highlights.

Shareder is stunned by the news. Atarum already tells what he dreamed for José. “I dreamed that on my head there were three white baskets. And he had a taller basket full of Pharaoh’s delicacies. Made by a baker. And then the birds started eating whatever was in the basket over my head”, says the traitorous baker.

When analyzing Atarum’s dream, the young man has bad news. “The interpretation is this: The three baskets are three days. In three days… Pharaoh will take your head off you… and hang you on a tree… and the birds will eat your flesh”, reveals.

The baker is discredited and shocked, saying that Joseph is a deceiver. But, to his misfortune, Atarum is actually hanged accused of collusion with Pharaoh’s enemy.

Shareder, in turn, manages to be exonerated and rejoins the harem staff, very grateful and pleased for José’s help.

