Juliette reveals her mother’s question to Carla Diaz: ‘Did you get the silicone?’

Makeup artist Juliette Freire, 31, showed details of her meeting today with actress Carla Diaz, in a hotel, and took the opportunity to reveal a question asked by her mother to the artist, who wanted to solve a curiosity regarding her character in the soap opera ” The Force of Willing”.

Fátima, mother of the “BBB 21” winner, questioned whether Carla Diaz, who gave life to Carine in the soap opera written by Gloria Perez, won Rubinho’s silicone, played by actor Emílio Dantas, if she applied it to her body and also stayed with Rubinho.

“I asked her if she stayed with Rubinho. Then, in that soap opera, that boy Rubinho said he was going to give silicone,” says Fátima.

Juliette, in turn, summarizes the situation and declares: “Mainha asked if she really put the silicone that Rubinho gave her”.

Juliette says who is in post-BBB contact

Winner of “BBB 21”, Juliette Freire does not keep in touch with all the other participants of the TV Globo program. In an interview with Bahia FM radio, in Salvador (BA), the woman from Paraíba told who of her former colleagues in confinement she is close.

“João Luiz, Camilla de Lucas, Pocah, Carla [Diaz], Gil and Rodolffo. But, that way, I’m closer to Camilla,” began the famous woman. “There’s Lucas too. But Lucas, I talk less because our jobs are different,” he explained.

Juliette, who released an EP in early September starting her singing career, also praised presenter Tiago Leifert and singer Anitta. “There are three people I don’t allow to speak badly in front of me. Anitta, Tiago and one other person. Him. [Tiago] it’s very frank, very open and I like people like that,” he added.