Justice authorizes resumption of brewery works where ‘Luzia’ was found | Minas Gerais

The Court authorized, through an injunction, that Heineken continue with the works of its brewery in Pedro Leopoldo, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The decision is this Wednesday (6).
Despite the approval of the Court, the company said that it opted for, at this time, keep the works suspended.
“We believe that dialogue with the bodies involved is always the best path and, therefore, we will keep the conversations in order to reiterate all the necessary technical support for the definitive resumption and construction of the brewery”.
Through a note on social media, the city confirmed the information.
Read the release in full:
“The City of Pedro Leopoldo informs that it was informed about the granting of the injunction that allows the construction of the Heineken brewery in the city of Pedro Leopoldo (MG). The information given by the company is that all understandings relating to the case will be respected and despite the court decision permitting the full resumption of activities, at this time the works will remain suspended until the dialogue with the competent bodies is concluded”.
The brewery confirmed the court decision. Read the note in full.
“We confirm the granting of the injunction that allows the construction of our brewery in the city of Pedro Leopoldo (MG). We respect all understandings relating to the case and, despite the court decision allowing the complete and immediate resumption of activities, we have chosen at this time to maintain the suspended works. We believe that dialogue with the bodies involved is always the best way and, therefore, we will keep the conversations in order to reiterate all the necessary technical support for the definitive resumption and construction of the brewery.”
g1 contacted the ICMBio and, until the last update of this article, there had been no feedback.
In September, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) seized the area where the factory would operate. The project, which intends to produce 760 million liters per year, would damage the area where the oldest human fossil in the Americas was found, known as “Luzia”.
Replica of ‘Luzia’, the oldest fossil in the Americas and found in Minas — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/Globo Minas
According to the document to which the g1 and the TV Globo had access in September, ICMBio claims that “at no time does the entrepreneur assess the compatibility of the enterprise with the Decree of Creation and its Management Plan”.
Also according to the institute, there are high geological risk on site, “making it impossible to install the factory without further studies”.
The P1P and P2P wells, which are part of the project, will pump 150 m³ of water per hour, what would cause great impact on groundwater and in the Fedo, Cipó and Nei caves.
“The project will inevitably affect the area of influence of the Lapa Vermelha cave”, says the document.
The fossil of “Luzia” was found in this region.
The area embargoed by ICMBio is 1.7 hectares. The installation of the industry was also prohibited due to the size of the project.
Heineken’s work has been embargoed by ICMBio — Photo: Reuters
In December last year, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced the work on his social media profile. According to him, will be invested BRL 1.8 billion.
“Mine grows! We announced another mega-enterprise for the state: the Heineken group is going to build a new factory in the state”, he said at the opportunity.
