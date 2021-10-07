Lary Bottino is accused of theft for the 3rd time

Lary Bottino joined Record’s “A Fazenda 13”, and in the early days of confinement and visibility, he insisted on giving his version of the fight with Ariadna Arantes, months before the confinement, on account of the accusation of stealing a branded bracelet from ex-BBB. What the influencer didn’t count on is that new accusations would arise while she is in Itapecerica da Serra, where the reality show takes place.

O splash spoke with Karina Sousa, who participated in MTV’s “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, in the same season as Lary, and the influencer said that she had “small blouses stolen” by the artist of “A Fazenda”:

Lary took a few pieces of clothing and never returned. I already charged her once and she played crazy. There were two blouses she wore during the recording of the program: one in black tulle and one orange cropped. I borrowed it during the recordings and she put it in her purse, she never returned it.

Karina Sousa participated in the fourth edition of ‘On Vacation with Ex Brazil’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Karina said that she has already charged for clothes a few times and recognized her blouses in posts on Lary Bottino’s social networks:

It may sound silly, but the shirts are mine. If I speak on the internet, they will say: ‘Oh, but two blouses?’ They are mine. Everything I take, I return. And I say more, this happened to several friends of mine who don’t want to be exposed. If you go after it, you will find more people who have gone through the same.

Yasmin Marques also accuses Lary Bottino of taking a piece of hers without permission Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Karina’s “report” is the third of “theft” involving Lary Bottino. On Sunday (3), Yasmin Alves, who also participated in MTV’s “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, used social media to say that the influencer took clothes without asking at her house. Yasmin would have lent the apartment to the “The Farm” piece.

“He took several things and among them he took a Dr. Martens boot that I had just brought from Europe, had used it only once, and paid for it with my hard-earned money,” he wrote. The brand’s boots cost at least R$ 2 thousand.

Yasmin would only have discovered the situation because of social networks: “She had the nerve to post a picture on Instagram with my clothes and my boot. When I sent a message telling her that this boot was expensive and I had only used it once and that it wasn’t for her to wear, the pretty one feigned dementia and said that she had already returned her boot and that she had even left my house.”

searched for splash, Yasmin confirmed the allegations of the post on social networks, but said that he preferred not to talk about the matter anymore.

O splash he also sought out Lary Bottino’s press office, who is confined to the reality of Record. The representatives stated that they were not aware of the facts and therefore will not comment at this time.