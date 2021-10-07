Lashana Lynch talks about attacks after acting in the franchise

The actress Lashana Lynch talked about the attacks he suffered after the debut of 007 – No Time to Die. In the film, Lynch plays the MI6 agent who replaced James Bond (Daniel Craig) after its retirement, that is, it is the new 007.

“I think the reason any empathy went into this is because some people just don’t understand what their actions mean and how incendiary they are to people’s lives, people’s careers and how much they really aren’t understanding that there is an actor. and there is a role”, she said in an interview with IndieWire.

Lynch also said he needed to find the best way to deal with prejudice. “There were so many different ways to handle this, I had to choose peace first or else I would get out of my mind. I had to, there was no way.”, continued.

at the beginning of 007 – No Time to Die, James Bond (Craig) is retired from agent life, but his peace is broken when old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for their help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology (Rami Malek).

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q. The direction is from Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective).

