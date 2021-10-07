Leader in e-waste in Latin America, Brazil has only six recyclers – 10/07/2021

Do you know the materials that can be considered electronic waste? A survey carried out with 2,075 people found that 87% of them had already heard about this type of garbage, but did not know exactly what it was about.

The study was carried out in partnership between Green Electron, a non-profit reverse logistics manager for electronics and batteries, and Radar Pesquisas. To get an idea, 33% of respondents believe that the term electronic waste is linked to the digital environment. In other words: spam that appears in your inbox or useless files, like that crooked photo you took on your last trip.

Already 2% said that the term refers to the place where discarded electronics are thrown, while 7% were unable to answer.

The results are not encouraging, since Brazil produces a lot of this: in 2019, more than 2 million tons were generated in the country in this category — which gives just over 10 kg of electronic waste generated per inhabitant. Incorrect disposal of these materials can cause cancer and different diseases.

This entire volume makes the country rank fifth in the world in the production of electronic waste, being the leader in Latin America. In global terms, according to The Global E-waste Monitor 2020, 53 million tons of waste of this type are generated per year.

And what is junk mail?

Electronic waste involves electrically powered appliances, whether plugged directly into an outlet or that use batteries and batteries, as well as their components, such as peripherals and PC parts, memory cards, etc.

Energy sources, such as batteries and batteries, which have reached the end of their useful life, whether due to breakage, defect or delay, also fit the profile.

Recycling would be the solution, if it worked better

One of the ways to reduce the impact of incorrect disposal of this type of garbage is the collection points. In large cities, such as São Paulo, it is possible to dispose of them at various points, such as at some subway stations, supermarket chains, some retail stores and at collection points — here you can see a list of points installed by Green Eletron.

It is also possible to request the withdrawal with specialized companies, such as Coopermiti. And, in most cases, there is no cost for the one who discards.

Recycling this type of waste, however, is still a challenge in Brazil. It is estimated that, of the electronic waste generated in the country in 2019, less than 3% was recycled.

“In addition to the possible contamination of soil and water with incorrect disposal, there is also great waste, because the materials can be reused in different industries, avoiding the extraction of virgin raw materials”, explains Ademir Brescansin, executive manager of Green Eletron.

Of those interviewed in the survey, 33% said they had never heard of these collection sites and 25% had never taken any waste of this type at one of these points.

The result of this is incorrect disposal, as half of those interviewed said they had already thrown such items in the common garbage and 65% said they discard these items in the recyclable garbage (which is not ideal).

Finally, there are those who always donate used electronics in use condition (20%), those who sell it (14%) and those who leave devices and batteries unusable stored at home (10%).

Recycling restricted in the hands of a few

The low rate of recycling of electronic waste in the country is worrying, but there is another very problematic point: the lack of structure to process this waste in the country.

“There are hundreds of companies without licenses for this type of operation. In our records, there are only six companies that meet all the requirements for this process in the country and most are concentrated in the South and Southeast regions. This creates a logistical and transportation challenge. it involves high costs and environmental impacts”, states Brescansin.

Some situations are even more critical. One example is electronic boards that contain precious metals, such as gold, which need to be exported to companies specialized in this type of activity and then brought back to the country.

“Lithium batteries are another case. Before, there was a company in Europe that carried out the recycling process, but it changed its performance and, today, it is necessary to send the batteries to South Korea to be recycled. It was never economically viable. implement a company of this type here and, without specialized technology, the result is that the chain of recyclers in Brazil is still quite limited”, concludes Brescansin.