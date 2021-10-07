Leaders in the straight points, São Paulo and Santos duel against the Z4 – Sports

O São Paulo receive the saints for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship this Thursday (7), at Morumbi stadium. In a scenario very different from the conventional one, the two teams enter the confrontation to escape the relegation zone.

Currently, São Paulo de Hérnan Crespo has 28 points, while Santos has 24, just one above the relegation line. Normally, the team from the capital and the lowland would face each other at the top of the table, but the current phase of each team puts the two face to face in unprecedented conditions.

The contradiction becomes even greater if the performance of the teams in the history of the Brazilian Championship in the era of running points is analyzed. São Paulo and Santos are the teams with the most points achieved within the current format of the competition.

São Paulo appears in the first position with 1,169 points conquered. Santos is second, with 1,097 points, both with 704 matches.

In the 2021 championship, São Paulo had only 28 points, with 6 wins, 10 draws and 8 defeats, in 23 matches. Santos has 24 points, with 5 wins, 9 draws and 8 defeats, with 22 matches played.

The derby between the teams also takes place at an unusual time. The match takes place at 6:30 pm because of the Brazilian team’s game against Venezuela, for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, at 8:30 pm, Brasília time.

*R7 intern, under the supervision of André Avelar

