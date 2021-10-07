Leaked! New details for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are revealed

“The latest Rockstar Games Launcher update included a list of achievements from the GTA Remastered Trilogy, which will run on Unreal Engine. New achievement icons have also been found by alloc8or on GTAForums – some are new and one of them seems to be related to the biggest myth of SA [San Andreas].” he said

The leaked conquests reveal several details of the trilogy, and practically confirm the existence of the game, since the game has already been classified in South Korea. One of the achievements that stands out is the Big Foot, a big myth that exists in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, but we don’t know how it will appear in the game.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox. xCLOUD

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Plus Ultimate subscribers have access to XCLOUD which allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.